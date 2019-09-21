JACKSONVILLE — JSU’s secondary took a statistical beating in Saturday's 30-12 win over North Alabama, and it took a physical beating.
All-America safety Marlon Bridges left the action in the fourth quarter, after a Christian Lopez incompletion to a trailing receiver who rolled into the back of him. Bridges hobbled off the field on his own power but did not return.
“He’s getting some X-rays tonight,” JSU coach John Grass said. “It’s kind of, they kind of landed on his leg. It was kind of weird how he fell. I think it was more of an ankle than anything.
“We’re just getting it X-rays and see how it us, but I think that’s the only thing that’s serious we had.”
Cornerback Tre Bendolph left the action after a Lopez completion late in the second quarter and did not return.
“His is an ankle, too, but I think he could’ve come back in the game,” Grass said.
Offensive lineman Darius Anderson stayed down after a play in the first quarter but left the field on his own power and returned to action.
Kicks and risks
JSU had another success going for it on fourth down in field-goal range Saturday, but the Gamecocks also got their first field goal of the season.
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper again passed to tight end Trae Barry to convert fourth-and-nine at the UNA 26. That kept the game’s first drive alive to set up Cooper’s tipped-ball touchdown pass to Josh Pearson.
Grass, who has said he doesn’t have confidence in JSU’s kickers if the Gamecocks have fourth down outside the opponent’s 20-yard line, made similar decisions in JSU’s victory over Chattanooga, once resulting in a touchdown and the other an interception.
Then again, kicker Bryant Wallace hit a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter. He missed an extra point but made four on the night.
“We are a thousand percent,” Grass said, as he raised his arms. “We’re 1-for-1 on field goals. Wallace, he’s from that Florence area, and it meant something for him to play well tonight, and I thought he kicked off really well. He gave them some problems with sky kicks, and he kicked a field goal.”
Hello, Jack
North Alabama had a familiar name returning punts and catching passes Saturday.
Jack Peavey, a junior wide receiver, played the 2016 at Oxford. He made all-state as a punter.
Peavey followed his dad Scott, the former Wellborn head coach, to Oxford when Scott left Madison County to join Oxford’s staff. Jack also wrestled and played baseball.
Saturday, Jack caught his first pass of the season, a checkdown from Christian Lopez for 18 yards late in the first quarter. It was his lone catch of the game, and he returned two punts for seven yards.
He entered Saturday’s game with one punt return for 10 yards on the season. During his first two seasons at UNA, he caught eight passes for 115 yards.