JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State said goodbye to 17 senior players Saturday, and the list includes headliner names like record-setting wide receiver Josh Pearson and All-America safety Marlon Bridges.
Also playing their final games for JSU on Saturday were the following: DS Josh Brady, OL Darius Anderson, WR/PR/KR Daniel Byrd, WR Jamari Hester, WR Jerad Washington, DL Montrez Lang, DL Tyre McKinney, DE Ty Minshew, DE Tre Threat, LB Christian Wafford, LB Jalen Choice, S Traco Williams, QB Dalton Etheridge, LB Cole Corkren, and OL Hunter Sosebee.
“We’re definitely not going to define our seniors by that game,” JSU coach John Grass said. “We wanted to win that game for them.
It’s the way the season went, but I definitely appreciate the men they are off the field. You’ve got a lot of quality guys in that class, and you wanted to see them win today.”
K.J.’s day
Junior wide receiver K.J. Stepherson was a bright spot for JSU on Saturday, catching seven balls for 80 yards and three scores.
His touchdown catches, all on passes from Zerrick Cooper, covered 20, 10 and 18 yards.
“I had to take a break in the offseason last year and come back this season,” he said. “I had a little hamstring injury at the end of the season.
“Just coming back, getting into my groove, I just feel like that’s my potential. That’s what I can do when I play football. I just have to go out there and focus every day on trying to do that every game.”
Stepherson finished with 36 catches for 479 yards and six touchdowns. He’s the emerging receiving threat as JSU braces to lose Pearson, Hester, Byrd and Washington.
“K.J. is a player, and we need to keep him healthy, and he needs to have a good offseason under his belt, too,” Grass said. “We’ve got some young guys that we think can step in and play, and, recruiting wise, we’ll pick up a few, too.”
‘Tough’ offseason
Grass made it clear after Saturday’s game that he expects a “tough” offseason after the Gamecocks’ worst season on his watch as head coach.
JSU finished 6-6 and 3-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play after winning five straight league titles.
“I’m not happy,” Grass said. “It’s going to be a tough one. It’ll be, definitely, the hardest one we’ve ever had here.”
One spot he hopes to address in the offseason is place-kicker. The lack of a reliable field-goal kicker likely cost JSU two games this season and cost the Gamecocks four points Saturday.
“We’ll have to go find some competition,” Grass said. “We’ll sign a kicker. We’ll probably take one or two other walk-on guys and get five or six guys. There’ll he five or six guys competing for the job the job, going into the summer and fall camp.”
Bryant Wallace finished 4-for-9 on field goals. More often than not, JSU went for it on fourth down in scoring position.
A Barry-eft running game
A mediocre running game, starting with a young offensive line, made it hard for JSU to score touchdowns in the red zone the second half of this season, which is why the season-ending knee injury to tight end Trae Barry proved so costly, Grass said.
Barry was lost in the Austin Peay game on Sept. 28. JSU scored 33 points that game and 31 the next, against Tennessee State, but did not score 30 points in the final six games.
At the time of Barry’s injury, the 6-foot-7 junior was JSU’s leading receiver. In four-plus games, he had 25 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown.
“It changed us,” Grass said. “In a year where you’re able to run the ball successfully, averaging 175 or 200 yards rushing, it probably not as big.
“It would still be big. Any time you lose an All-American guy, it’s going to impact you offensive, but you can probably double or triple that with this football team. We were a heavier-throwing team because our run game, and he was a play maker.”