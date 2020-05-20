JSU men's golf: Gamecocks land three on All-OVC team

Jacksonville State put three players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference men's golf team, which was released by the league Wednesday.
In a vote by the OVC's head coaches, Jesus Dario Montenegro, Quim Vidal Mora and Patricio Freundt-Thurne were included on the 10-player team.
According to a news release, the league decided to award all-conference teams because teams completed more than 70 percent of its season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the remaining schedule and the conference tournament.
The Gamecocks played eight of their 12 scheduled tournament, winning twice and finishing in the top four in four other instances. They led the league with a 286.2 stroke average.
Montenegro earned All-OVC honors for the third time in his three years at JSU. He led the league with a 71.0-stroke average, the second-best in a season in school history.
Vidal Mora, a junior, was 74-2 against league players and had a 71.13-stroke average. This is the second time he has made the All-OVC team.
Freundt-Thurne made All-OVC for the first time. He was 73-3 against OVC players and had a 72.25-stroke average.