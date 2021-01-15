JSU men's basketball: Gamecocks will host SIUE twice in February to make up for postponement

The Jacksonville State men's basketball team will play Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home twice in February.
The Gamecocks already were set to host SIUE on Feb. 13, but another game with SIUE at JSU has been added for Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.
The second home game replaces the JSU game at SIUE, which has been postponed twice because of the Ohio Valley Conference's COVID-19 protocols.
Jacksonville State (8-4, 4-2) will play again Saturday at home against Belmont at 4 p.m. The public is allowed to attend, and tickets are available at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Masks are required. Seating is labeled for social distancing.