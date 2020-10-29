JSU men's basketball: Gamecocks hire new assistant coach, director of basketball operations

Jacksonville State has promoted Tysor Anderson to assistant men's basketball coach, according to a news release from the school.
Anderson will replace Chase Richardson, who has left the school to enter private business.
Anderson spent this past season as JSU's coordinator of basketball operations. He joins a staff that includes head coach Ray Harper and longtime assistants Tommy Wade and Jake Morton.
"I'm truly grateful to Coach Harper and Greg Seitz for this opportunity," Anderson was quoted as saying in a news release. "It's an honor to move into this position on Coach Harper's staff. As a young coach, I am extremely fortunate to work for a future hall of famer and grow under his tutelage. He has established Jacksonville State as a perennial winner and championship contender in the OVC and I'm excited for the opportunity to be a small part in that continued success.
"Having already worked for Harper in the ops position for a year, I can say we have a special staff camaraderie and I'm lucky to be working alongside and learning from coaching vets like Jake Morton and Tommy Wade. Chase Richardson is one of my best friends, and while he might have small feet, he's left giant shoes for me to fill and the Gamecock family will miss him dearly."
Anderson was head coach at South Gwinnett High in Atlanta during 2016-18 before moving to Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta during 2018-19 before heading to JSU. He is the grandson of former Maryland, Davidson and Georgia State head coach Charles "Lefty" Driesell.
"I was able to evaluate Ty on a daily basis over the past year," Harper said. "He basically had an interview every day in 2019-20. I was able to see how hard he works and I think he is going to do a great job. He has a great relationship with our guys, which I think is critical, he has great recruiting contacts and he's been an assistant coach. I think he's going to do a terrific job and I'm excited about what he brings to the table."
Also, JSU has hired Dennan Morrow as the new coordinator of basketball operations. He was an assistant coach at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. He is a Kansas State graduate.
"Dennan is a hard-working, loyal guy who has a bright future in this business," Harper said. "We're happy to add him to our staff."
Added Morrow: "I am very excited about the opportunity to join coach Harper's staff at Jacksonville State. Coach Harper's teams have had success at every school he has coached, and I can't wait to continue to build on the success already established here at JSU."