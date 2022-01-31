JSU men: Win streak not a shock to Harper: 'I thought we had a good group from the beginning'

JACKSONVILLE — After Monday's basketball practice at Jacksonville State, forward Kayne Henry worked on his 3-pointers from the left corner.
Shot after shot fell through the basket, barely rippling the net. Even when assistant sports information director Daniel Porter interrupted Henry for a moment to let him know he was named the ASUN Conference's player of the week, the 6-foot-7 senior went right back to sinking baskets without a miss.
What else could anyone expect these days, as Jacksonville State doesn't seem like it can miss whenever the Gamecocks' men's basketball team lines up to play?
JSU (15-6) has won 10 straight, and nationally, only Auburn (17), Boise State (14) and North Carolina-Wilmington (11) have longer active streaks. The latest was a 77-67 win Saturday at ASUN East Division leader Liberty, which had won 45 straight at home and hadn't lost at all in its current arena since it opened 25 months ago. Also, Liberty hadn't lost an ASUN game until Saturday.
With eight regular-season games to go, including five at home, the Gamecocks are on top of the West Division at 8-0 and already have tagged second-place Bellarmine with its only conference loss.
"I think we've got a good group," sixth-year JSU head coach Ray Harper said Monday after practice while leaning back in a chair in his office. "I thought we had a good group from the beginning. … I think we're a cohesive group. We're connected on both ends of the court. We can shoot it from deep.
"We've got a lot of different guys. I felt from the beginning that we had all the pieces to have a chance. Up to this point, that's what we've done — given ourselves a chance. Now, these next eight, we've got to be better than we were in the first eight."
The Gamecocks didn't start off this hot. After eight games, they sat at 3-5 with road losses at Wichita State, Troy, Valparaiso and Virginia Commonwealth.
Even so, Harper wasn't down on his team. He appreciated that his players didn't "ride the rollercoaster" — didn't get too high after wins or too low after losses.
He felt that the errors that turned wins into losses were correctable.
"I thought, 'Wow, if we do a little bit better job taking care of the ball, and you get out of some really hostile environments with wins,'" he said.
In the first eight games, JSU averaged 16.6 turnovers a game. In the 13 games since, that number dropped to 12.6.
Also, there's a certain intangible that Harper likes: "With this group, they believe they're going to win every game. That's half the battle."
There's a bunch of experience, too, with this team. Among the top nine players, everybody is in at least his third year of college basketball.
JSU guard Demaree King, center Brandon Huffman and Henry are in their fifth year. Guard Jalen Finch, guard Jalen Gibbs and center Maros Zeliznak are in their fourth. Juwan Perdue and Jay Pal — the youngsters of the group — are in their third.
Guard Darian Adams, the team leader in scoring (14.7 points a game) and playing time (33.4 minutes), is in his sixth year. He redshirted his first season at Troy, played three seasons, played last season at JSU but got another year of eligibility through the NCAA Council awarding athletes an extra year to make up for COVID-19. So, Adams is back.
All of those guys can produce big, even Pal and Perdue, although they're at the end of the playing rotation.
"It's hard to play nine or 10 at this time of year, but with Jay Pal and Juwan, I don't think there's any question at some point that one of the two — maybe both — are going to be the difference in us winning or losing," Harper said.
But Harper warns that as good as this team has been in the first eight games, it needs to be even better in the final eight of the regular season. The rest of the schedule starts Thursday at home against North Florida (5-17, 1-7 ASUN), which has struggled but four of the last seven losses have come by three points or less.
"When we got here, we wanted to be relevant. I think we established that from Day One," Harper said. "This group has got a chance to take it to another level. We got a lot of people's attention with the win on Saturday.
"But that win on Saturday doesn't mean anything if we don't take care of business on Thursday. That's just the nature of the business. I think our kids understand that. It's about getting to the next game. We've got eight in front of us, and we've got to knock them down one at a time. The first is Thursday against North Florida."