JSU men: Why the Gamecocks are off to a fast start

The Jacksonville State men’s basketball team may be littered with fresh faces — 11 to be exact — but that didn’t stop the Gamecocks from sweeping their way through the Goldie and Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament in Mobile over the weekend.
After falling at Alabama in its season opener last Wednesday, JSU responded by beating Florida Atlantic 60-50 on Friday, South Alabama 77-73 on Sunday and the University of Mobile 85-66 on Monday.
That's a 3-1 start from a team that went 13-19 a year ago. Head coach Ray Harper, who led JSU to an NCAA tournament berth in 2017, believes the best is yet to come for this season’s version of the Gamecocks.
“If they’ll compete, they’re going to be a team that just gets better over the course of the season,” Harper said. “I think every time out they have a chance to get better.”
The Gamecocks have done it so far with strong guard play from several of those aforementioned fresh faces.
Darian Adams, a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer who spent the last four seasons at Troy, got things started with an 18-point performance against FAU. He was the only Gamecock to reach double figures.
Adams poured in 17 points two nights later against South Alabama, but it was Demaree King who stole the show. King, a 6-0 junior who spent three years at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa before transferring to JSU, led the Gamecocks with 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting from 3-point range.
“Man, if he gets some space, he can make shots from anywhere on the floor,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said.
Through four games, Adams and King lead the Gamecocks in scoring. Adams ranks first, averaging 13.0 points a game. King, who has made 60 percent of his 3-point attempts, is a close second, averaging 12.0 points a contest.
But it’s not always about who can score the most points. Sometimes, the little things that often go unnoticed, mean just as much.
According to Harper, Jalen Finch specializes in such things.
“Sometimes, we get caught up in scoring so much. There’s so many other elements to the game that help you win, and I think that’s what Jalen does,” Harper said. “I think he does a lot of things that just help you win games.”
Finch, a 6-1 junior who transferred to JSU after playing two seasons at Florida SouthWestern State, filled up the stat sheet over the weekend.
—Against FAU: eight points, three assists, six rebounds.
—Against South Alabama: eight points, nine assists, six rebounds.
—Against Mobile: 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds.
Finch ranks third on the team in scoring (8.3 points a game), second in rebounding (5.0) and first in assists (5.3).
“He’s a true point guard,” Harper said. “We desperately needed a guy like him.”
Despite all of that backcourt success, Harper said he’d like to get post players like 6-foot-9 Georgia transfer Amanze Ngumezi and 6-10 North Carolina transfer Brandon Huffman more involved moving forward.
Harper said it hasn’t been a surprise to see so many fresh faces — Ngumezi and Huffman among them — mesh well early in the 2020-21 campaign “because they’ve bought in from Day 1 as far as how hard we have to play.”
The Gamecocks' next chance on the floor will come this weekend when JSU travels to Miami for a two-game set against Florida International (3-0). The Gamecocks will face the Panthers on Friday at 6 p.m. and again Sunday at 1 p.m.
“I’d like to, obviously, get two wins,” Harper said. “But more importantly, see a team grow and get better.”