JSU men: 'We didn't quit': Gamecocks fall to No. 6 Tide by six

TUSCALOOSA — Jacksonville State came to sixth-ranked Alabama's own gym and held the Tide to 21 points below its average and shut out its best scorer.
It wasn't enough.
JSU fell 65-59 at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night, as the Gamecocks couldn't chisel down the Tide lead to less than five in the final two minutes.
"I think our guys believed they were going to win the game," JSU coach Ray Harper said. "I think you saw that. We didn't quit."
JSU even led 41-39 when Jay Pal sank a basket with 11:37 to play, and then after an Alabama turnover, the Gamecocks had a chance to push the lead even larger.
But, JSU then slumped at the worst time. Alabama's Darius Miles sank a 3-pointer, Keon Ellis made a basket and a free throw after drawing a foul, and Charles Bediako made a basket. Just like that, Alabama led 47-41. After a Darian Adams basket, the Crimson Tide churned out a 10-0 run.
With 4:49 to go, Alabama had completed a 21-3 run and built its lead to 60-44 before the Gamecocks fought back into the game.
"That one stretch, there was about five consecutive plays, and that was the turning point in the game," Harper said.
JSU chipped the lead to 64-59 when Pal made one of two free throws with 1:04 to play. After Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly missed a shot, JSU came down the floor with a chance to made it a one-possession game.
JSU's Juwan Perdue got loose under the Tide basket, but his try for a reverse layup got stuffed by Alabama's Miles. The Gamecocks retained possession, however, but Adams missed a foul shot. Alabama's Noah Gurley made a foul shot to account for the game's final point.
For the Crimson Tide, Jaden Shackelford entered with an average of 18.2 points a game, but he didn't score in 34 minutes on the floor. He missed all six shots he tried, including five from behind the arc.
"It was a bad shooting night for us," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "We're going to have some of those, but if you can win the glass, play better on defense, you're going to win those. They're a very hard-playing group that made some tough shots. Got to give them a lot of credit. Got to give our guys some credit."
What to know
—Adams scored 18 points to lead JSU. He added seven rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes on the floor.
—Jalen Gibbs added 12 points for JSU, while Henry added 10. Pal had seven points off the bench.
—For Alabama, Keon Ellis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Quinerly contributed 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.
—Star Alabama freshman JD Davidson scored four points in 13 minutes, which all came in the first half. Oats said he didn't play in the second half because of a sprained knee.
Who said
—Harper on the defensive job against Shackelford: "We bottled up the gaps. We did a good job of making him see two (defenders) on drives and on the catch. It wasn't one guy; it was a team effort what we did defensively."
—Harper on Adams: "I thought he played well. We expect a lot out of him, and we asked a lot of him. I thought Jay Pal gave us some great minutes. I thought Kayne Henry was good tonight. We just need to keep having guys play up to their potential and keep getting better."
—Harper on the JSU defense that slowed Alabama behind the arc (8 of 30): "The shots we were going to give up were the shot out of the corner. We were going to bottle up the paint. At times you've got to pick your poison. You can't get beat at the rim. You just cannot do it, and for the most part, I thought we did a good job with that. We were ready to adjust if they started making a lot of 3s, but I didn't think they ever were making them to where I was thinking, 'Oh, man, they're killing us at the 3.'"
Next up
—The Gamecocks (5-6) will play at Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday at 2 p.m.