JSU men: Ware has 22 as Gamecocks snap losing streak

Jacksonville State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 75-61 win at Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.
The win puts JSU at 10-15, including 5-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks are tied with Eastern Illinois for seventh place. Only the top eight make the league's postseason tournament.
Jacksonville State took its first lead in the opening minutes when Kayne Henry's jumper put the Gamecocks up 4-3. They led the rest of the way.
JSU will play Thursday at Tennessee Tech and next Saturday at Belmont.
Four to know
—Super-sub De'Torrion Ware scored 22 points off the bench. He sank 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He scored 13 of his points in the second half.
—Kayne Henry played a team-high 38 minutes and scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also led the team with nine rebounds. He passed out three assists for good measure. Henry and Ware are the first pair of JSU teammates to score 20 points each since Ware and Jason Burnell did it last season at Eastern Illinois.
—Derek St. Hilaire had nine points, four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes off the bench. Freshman guard Juwan Perdue (six points, five rebounds) made his first JSU start, and freshman guard Marek Welsch (zero points, one assist) made his first since the season opener against SMU.
—Parker Stewart had 16 points for UT Martin (7-16, 3-9) as he played all 40 minutes.