 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU men: Veterans King, Perdue lead Gamecocks past Elon

JSU-Elon BC109.jpg

JSU guard Demaree King shoots a three against Elon Tuesday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — On a team with plenty of new faces, some old ones stood out Tuesday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Jacksonville State veterans Demaree King and Juwan Perdue helped the Gamecocks bounce back from a slow start to down Elon 78-53 and snap a two-game losing streak.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.