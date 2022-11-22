JSU men: Veterans King, Perdue lead Gamecocks past Elon

JACKSONVILLE — On a team with plenty of new faces, some old ones stood out Tuesday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Jacksonville State veterans Demaree King and Juwan Perdue helped the Gamecocks bounce back from a slow start to down Elon 78-53 and snap a two-game losing streak.
King canned three straight 3-pointers — one to end the first half and two more to begin the second — as part of a 22-0 JSU run that put the game out of reach.
“Once I get it, and it’s a clean look, I’m shooting it, yes sir, and I feel like it’s going in 100 percent of the time,” King said.
The 3-point shot is King’s calling-card. He finished second in the nation last season, making 45.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc while setting a program record with 84 treys. Now a senior in his third year at JSU, King finished with 15 points against Elon, making 5 of 7 from distance Tuesday.
King is also working to be a leader after head coach Ray Harper and the Gamecocks lost all five starters from last season’s roster.
“That’s what I’ve been working towards. You know, me and Coach Harper, all the coaching staff, even the players, we’ve been trying to find ourselves," he said. "We ain’t really had a consistent leader, but I’ve been trying to take that role and take initiative because I’ve been here. So, I feel like just me talking, being more vocal, because I know what’s going on, it will take us a far way.
“I just feel like I gotta take that role, because if I don’t, I don’t know who else will.”
Perdue, a junior in his fourth year in the program, wins with energy, and that was on full display Tuesday. He got the Gamecocks on the board in the first half with a steal and a fast-break slam dunk. He came up with another steal later in the half and converted it into an old-fashioned three-point play.
“If he plays with that energy every night, it’s going to be hard to stop him,” King said. “The dude is a monster on the boards. He’s very athletic. I just love his game. He plays so hard, man.”
Harper has seen plenty of growth from both King and Perdue throughout their time at JSU.
“Juwan to me is the one that’s taken the biggest step, just with his maturity, how he approaches things,” Harper said. “And Demaree has always just been that steady guy. He’s going to try to do whatever it takes to help you win. He gets talk about his 3-point shooting, but his defense is underrated. When he first got here, I didn’t think he was a very good defender. Today, I think he’s a good defender.”
Perdue finished the night with 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
“Well that’s who he is,” Harper said. “When he plays like that we’re a different team. I think he’s just going to continue to get better. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, and we need some other guys doing the same thing.”
What to know
—JSU trailed 19-12 with 12:08 to play in the first half. The Gamecocks ramped up their defensive intensity after that and headed into the locker room on a 27-10 run. JSU held Elon scoreless from the 2:36 mark of the first half until the 15:24 mark of the second.
—Morehead State transfer Skyelar Potter led the Gamecocks in scoring and rebounding. He finished with 16 points — nine coming via the 3-ball —and eight rebounds.
—Peyton Daniels finished with eight points and a team-high four assists.
—True freshman Travis Roberts made two 3-pointers and finished with a career-high eight points.
Who said
—Harper on what changed mid-way through the first half: “Our defensive intensity. We had a group in there at about the 12-minute mark that really defended and kind of flipped the game.”
—Harper on the 3-point shooting of King and Potter: “With him and Sky out there, that’s two deadly shooters out there on those wings.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State (2-2) heads to Albuquerque, N.M., this weekend to participate in the Lobo Classic. The Gamecocks will play New Mexico on Friday at 6 p.m., Northern Colorado on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., and North Dakota State on Sunday at 4 p.m.