JSU men: Ugly start, poor free throw shooting dooms Gamecocks in ASUN opener

JACKSONVILLE — An ugly first five minutes and poor free throw shooting proved to be Jacksonville State’s undoing Friday as the Gamecocks opened ASUN play with a 66-62 loss to North Alabama at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
JSU (7-7, 0-1 ASUN) missed its first 13 shots of the contest, allowing the Lions to build a 15-0 lead five minutes into the game.
“We do that a lot. We be putting ourselves in holes,” senior guard Skyelar Potter said. “We’ve got to learn how to come out and have a better start and just figure out what’s working from the jump.”
The Gamecocks woke up after head coach Ray Harper called a timeout with 15 minutes to play in the first half.
“We came together in the huddle after it was 15-0, and we started breaking the ice,” Potter said.
Potter drilled a 3-pointer to get JSU on the board before making a layup the next trip down. Monzy Jackson scored the game’s next six points before Demaree King capped a 13-0 JSU run with a layup.
“He played hard. He competed,” Harper said of Jackson. “I thought he was the one that really came into the game and got us going.”
North Alabama (9-5, 1-0) regained control after that and headed into halftime with a 33-27 lead, but JSU wasn’t done fighting.
The Gamecocks took their first lead of the game, at 39-37, after Potter nailed a 3-pointer with 13:47 to play. A trey from Jackson gave JSU a 44-42 lead with 12:35 to go.
The Lions didn’t go away, however, using a 10-run to take a 52-44 lead. The Gamecocks trailed the rest of the way, largely due to poor free throw shooting. JSU missed the front end of two one-on-ones and made just 3 of 8 from the charity stripe in the second half.
“You look at the score, four-point game, we’re 5-for-12 from the free throw line and two of those are front ends of one-and-ones late,” Harper said. “You cannot do it in January and February and win games. You just can’t do it.”
—Potter finished with a game-high 21 points and had seven rebounds, two steals and a block.
—Jackson finished with the first double-double of his JSU career. He scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
—Juwan Perdue led the Gamecocks with 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. JSU outrebounded North Alabama 47-38. Perdue chipped in seven points.
—King finished with 12 points and a team-high four assists. His 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go cut North Alabama’s lead to 65-62, but a Damian Forrest free throw with three seconds to play eliminated any chances for a JSU comeback.
—Amanze Ngumezi returned to action after missing the last four games with injury but played only four minutes. Cam McDowell also returned after a four-game absence and finished with five points, four rebounds and three assists.
—Harper on Ngumezi: “I was wanting to play Amanze tonight. He still didn’t look right moving-wise, but I think he’s close and hopefully over the course of this next week he’ll be able to go.”
—Potter on Jackson: “That’s what we need. We need our 4s and 5s to get more involved. That way, like I said, it relieves pressure off of me and D.K. (King) and things like that. I’m happy for my man.”
—The Gamecocks hit the road next week. They’ll face Jacksonville at 6 p.m. on Monday before facing Liberty at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
