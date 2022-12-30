 Skip to main content
JSU men: Ugly start, poor free throw shooting dooms Gamecocks in ASUN opener

JSU_UNA BC20.jpg

JSU’s Skylar Potter drives to the basket against UNA Friday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — An ugly first five minutes and poor free throw shooting proved to be Jacksonville State’s undoing Friday as the Gamecocks opened ASUN play with a 66-62 loss to North Alabama at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

JSU (7-7, 0-1 ASUN) missed its first 13 shots of the contest, allowing the Lions to build a 15-0 lead five minutes into the game.

