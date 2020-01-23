JSU men: Turnovers doom Gamecocks in another close loss

JACKSONVILLE — Another game, another maddening loss for Jacksonville State.
The Gamecocks lost 81-77 to Eastern Kentucky at home Thursday, which marks their fourth loss in 15 days. All are within Ohio Valley Conference play and all were decided by four points or less.
The problem again was turnovers. The Gamecocks, who rank 10th out of 12 OVC teams in turnovers, went through a stretch near the start of the game in which they coughed up the ball on five straight possessions. They went from leading 2-0 to trailing 11-2 and remained behind the rest of the way.
After each game, Jacksonville State's sports information department prepares a stat booklet that includes just about every number you might want to know about that day's game. Out of all those statistics, JSU coach Ray Harper again zeroed in on JSU making 18 turnovers to nine for EKU, and the Gamecocks scoring 13 points off turnovers, while EKU managed 22.
"It's been a factor for us in almost every game," Harper said. "We just continue to do it. If we don't get the turnovers down to around nine or 10, we're going to continue to lose games."
The loss overshadowed a solid performance off the bench by JSU's Jacara Cross, who had 20 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. He had 10 of his points in the final five minutes.
"My mindset was to give us a spark to get going," Cross said. "We came out in the first half kind of slow and flat. I wanted to give us a burst of energy."
Cross helped JSU nearly fight back into the game. If not for JSU being on the wrong side of two controversial calls in the final minute, perhaps the home team would've won.
A Cross layup with 54 seconds left cut EKU's lead to 77-75. As EKU's Jomaru Brown tried to sprint the ball upcourt against JSU's pressure, he appeared to dribble, trap the ball against his body, take a step, and begin dribbling again. That happened in front of the JSU bench, and when no whistle was blown, the Gamecocks unleashed the predictable reaction of anger.
Their fire increased when Brown drove nearly to his basket when he slipped, fell on his rear end and lost the ball, even though no defender appeared to touch him. A foul was called, however, on JSU's Derrick Cook.
Almost immediately afterward, the crowd of 1,046 could see a replay on the Pete Mathews Coliseum videoboards, which appeared to confirm JSU's complaints — Brown double-dribbled and then slipped without contact from a Gamecock.
Brown then made two foul shots, and JSU never got as close again.
When Harper was asked if he wished to say anything about the sequence, he said, "I'd say, 'Watch the video.'"
Three to know
—Elias Harden had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for JSU, while De'Torrion Ware added 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.
—The Gamecocks are now 8-12, including 3-4 in the OVC. They are tied for sixth place in the league.
—Brown finished with 24 points for EKU (8-12, 5-2) and sank all six of his foul shots in the final 70 seconds of the game.
Who said
—Harper on his team's effort: "They play hard. Our effort … it has nothing to do with that. It's about 22 points in turnovers, and that's hard to overcome. You cut that in half, and you win games."
—Harper on how his team could perform without the turnovers: "If we can fix that, we can play with anybody in the league."
What's next
—JSU will host Morehead State on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Gamecocks will host Tennessee State and Belmont next week.