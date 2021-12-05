JSU men: Three SEC transfers help South Alabama down JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State got a little taste of Southeastern Conference basketball Saturday, and unfortunately for the Gamecocks, it was a bitter one.
Three SEC transfers produced double-digit scoring efforts for South Alabama, and the Jaguars pulled away late to down JSU 74-64 inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
LSU transfer Charles Manning Jr. led the Jaguars with 22 points. Auburn transfer Javon Franklin added 15, and Texas A&M transfer Jay Jay Chandler poured in 12.
“We lost to a good team tonight,” JSU senior Jalen Gibbs said.
The Gamecocks (3-4) didn’t go down without a fight, however.
Manning’s layup with 11:49 to play in the second half gave South Alabama its largest lead of the game at 46-35. On the strength of three made 3-pointers by Demaree King, JSU cut that deficit to 57-55 with 5:11 to play, but that’s as close as the Gamecocks would get.
The Jaguars (8-2) went 12-for-12 from the foul line over the final two minutes to put the nail in JSU’s coffin.
The Gamecocks also battled back from a first-half deficit. With JSU leading 14-10, South Alabama went on a 12-0 run to take a 22-14 lead with 9:31 to play. The Gamecocks closed the half on a 9-2 run, culminating in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Gibbs..
“We’re definitely a tough team,” said Gibbs, who finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists and a team-high two steals. “We’ve just got to bring that every second of the game, because that’s college basketball — up and down, up and down.”
What to know
—Darian Adams led the Gamecocks with 17 points. The senior did his best to keep JSU in the game late, scoring seven points over the game’s final 1:13.
—Kayne Henry led the Gamecocks with six rebounds, five of which came on the offense end. He finished with 11 points.
—King made four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 12 points.
—Brandon Huffman finished with nine points and five rebounds.
—Jalen Finch led the Gamecocks with five assists.
Who said
—JSU coach Ray Harper on what went wrong against the Jaguars: “We didn’t finish some plays that we needed to finish. You’ve got to be able to finish plays around the rim.”
—Harper on the Gamecocks battling back from deficits in the first and second halves: “We’ll compete. That’s not a question. We’ve just got to make better decisions at times. We, as a staff, have to help them understand where we’re missing some opportunities.”
—Gibbs on what went wrong against the Jaguars: “We just had dead moments. There would be times we’d have spurts, but we can’t play in spurts and win against good teams like that.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks will travel to Richmond, Va., on Wednesday for a date with VCU. JSU will play home games on Dec. 13 against LaGrange College and Dec. 15 against Florida International.