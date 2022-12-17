 Skip to main content
JSU men: Strong finish to first half lifts Gamecocks over Little Rock

jsu v reinhardt mens basketball 011 tw.jpg

Head Men's Basketball Coach Ray Harper

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — A strong finish to the first half was the difference Saturday in Jacksonville State’s 72-62 win over Little Rock at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

After Jordan Jefferson’s jumper gave Little Rock a 23-21 lead with 5:55 remaining in the opening 20 minutes, the Gamecocks clamped down on defense and their shots finally started falling.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.