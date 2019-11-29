Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper got his 500th career men's basketball victory Friday when the Gamecocks beat Chicago State 71-62 on Friday.
This was a semifinal game in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. JSU (2-3) will face Chattanooga on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
"I've just been doing this for a while," Harper was quoted as saying in a university news release. "I've had some really good players and some really good teams, but the priority is making this team better so we can win a few more.
"That's something I told our guys in the locker room. It isn't about winning or losing. It's about getting better. We have to find a way between now and 12:30 p.m. tomorrow to get better."
Harper has coached at Kentucky Wesleyan (1996-2005, 247-46 record), Oklahoma City (2005-08, 95-17), Western Kentucky (2011-16, 89-64) and Jacksonville State (2016-current, 69-40).
Four to know
—Derek St. Hilaire, a 5-foot-11 junior guard scored 22 points, grabbed three rebounds, passed out four assists and made two steals. His scoring mark is a career high. He scored 17 of his points in the final 10 minutes.
—JSU got big performances from a pair of bench players. De'torrion Ware played 27 minutes as a reserve and had 14 points and seven rebounds. Jacara Cross, a 6-8 senior forward, played 28 minutes and finished with 13 points and four steals.
—Senior Ty Hudson, a 6-1 point guard, played a team-high 35 minutes and scored seven points. he passed out four assists and had a pair of rebounds. Maros Zeliznak, Kayne Henry and Derrick Cook filled out the starting lineup.
—The two games in the Emerald Classic are part of a six-game road trip for JSU. The Gamecocks will play at George Mason on Tuesday and Alabama A&M on Dec. 7 before returning home Dec. 11 against Troy.