JSU men: Slow start costs Gamecocks in loss to Central Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE — A frustrating week for Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team culminated in a 72-62 loss to Central Arkansas on Saturday inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Gamecocks entered the week with a two-game cushion in the ASUN West Division standings, but after Saturday’s loss to the Bears and Wednesday’s 63-57 shortcoming at Stetson, that lead has evaporated. Bellarmine won road games at North Florida and North Alabama this week, giving both the Gamecocks and the Knights a 9-3 conference record.
After starting conference play 8-0, JSU (16-9) has now lost three of its last four games.
The Gamecocks weren’t able to put a complete game together against either Stetson or Central Arkansas. They scored a season-low 16 points in the second half Wednesday, and that cold streak carried over into Saturday’s first half.
JSU shot 33.3 percent and was 0-for-8 from 3-point range until Darian Adams’ last-second shot splashed through the net. The Gamecocks managed just 23 points in the first half and trailed by nine at halftime.
“Shots are going to go. They’re not going to go,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “But we’ve got to be more consistent.”
The Gamecocks fought their way back into the contest in the second half. Back-to-back layups from Adams and Demaree King cut the deficit to 43-40 with 12:05 to play, and King’s 3-pointer at 10:55 tied it at 43-43.
Central Arkansas’ Collin Cooper answered immediately with a 3-pointer of his own.
Cooper’s trey started a trend JSU couldn’t buck. Whenever the Gamecocks needed a big stop, the Bears made sure they didn’t find one.
“If we’re going to be a really good team, we get back to that point, now it’s over, now we’re in lock-down mode, and that’s just not who we are right now,” Harper said. “We’ve got to figure it out and see what happens over the last two or three weeks.”
King buried another trey at 9:56 that tied the game at 46-46, but Eddy Kayouloud squashed JSU’s momentum 19 seconds later with a 3-pointer on the other end.
Juwan Perdue’s layup the next time down the court cut the deficit to 49-48, but the Gamecocks never got any closer.
What to know
—The Gamecocks were much better on the offensive end in the second half. They made 15 of 31 (48.4 percent) from the field and 6 of 14 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range.
—Adams led the Gamecocks with 15 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
—Kayne Henry recorded his second double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
—King, who started at point guard in place of Jalen Finch, made three 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals. Finch was JSU’s leading scorer off the bench with seven points.
—Central Arkansas had four players in double figures. Camren Hunter led the way with 21 points. Jared Chatham added 16, Darious Hall 13 and Kayouloud 11.
Who said
—Harper on Henry: “He was more aggressive tonight, a lot more than our previous game, and that’s what we need out of him.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks hit the road next week. They’ll face Lipscomb on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Bellarmine on Sunday at 6 p.m.