JSU men's, women's basketball: Gamecocks hit the road for OVC openers

Jacksonville State's basketball teams hit the road to open their Ohio Valley Conference schedule this week.
Thursday, they visit Morehead State with the women playing at 4 p.m., followed by the men at 8 p.m. Afterward, they'll travel about 75 minutes West to Eastern Kentucky for a Saturday doubleheader, with the women at 12:30 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m. All games will be broadcast online at ESPN+, although Thursday’s JSU men vs. Morehead State will be on broadcast TV on ESPNU.
JSU's women are 4-7 after consecutive losses to Jacksonville University and Auburn. The JSU men have won three straight to improve to 5-8. Morehead State is 4-8 in women's basketball, while the men are 6-7. EKU's women are 6-5, while the men are 3-10.
Four quick hits each on the JSU men and women:
JSU men: four to know
—The Gamecocks are 5-8 with a win over Evansville, which has beaten Kentucky. Of the other four JSU defeated foes, there are two Division I schools: Chicago State (4-11) and Delaware State (1-13). JSU also has beaten Brescia of the NAIA and Carver College of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
—After losing five of their top six players from a year ago, the Gamecocks have started nine different players, and nobody has started all 13 games. Ty Hudson, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, has started all 12 in which he has played and his averaging 7.5 points and 1.9 assists a game. He missed one game. Last year, he started all 33 games.
—JSU's leading scorer and rebounder is 6-4 sophomore guard De'Torrion Ware, who hasn't started a game this season. He is averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 3-pointers while playing about 22 minutes a game.
—In Ohio Valley Conference statistics, JSU is second in 3-point field goal percentage (.369), 3-point field goal defense (.309) and 3-pointers per game (8.5). Belmont leads in all three categories.
JSU women: four to know
—The Gamecocks' wins have come over Florida A&M, Lipscomb, Fort Valley State and Clark Atlanta. Losses have come to Vanderbilt, Auburn, Jacksonville University, Troy, Alabama State, Northern Kentucky and Oakland.
—The most common starters have been 5-11 senior forward Destiney Elliott, 5-8 junior guard Taylor Hawks, 5-9 junior guard Kiana Johnson, 6-1 senior forward Chloe Long and 6-1 senior forward Brittany Webster. They account for 50 of JSU's 55 starts. Jesse Day, a 6-0 junior forward, is JSU's most used reserve.
—Elliott leads JSU in scoring (13.7 points a game), rebounding (6.9) and blocks (1.1). She and Long lead in playing time with 28.9 minutes a game. Hawks (12.5 points) and reserve guard Yamia Johnson (8.7) are next in scoring. Long is next in rebounding with 5.6 a game.
—The Gamecocks rank fifth in the OVC in scoring defense, allowing 66.7 points a game. JSU led the league in the previous five seasons. Head coach Rick Pietri said before the season that his team had spent more preseason work on improving its offense, and that the defense might start a little more slowly. Even so, JSU leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 28.8 percent.