SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — Jacksonville State sophomore Jesus Dario Montenegro fired a 69 for the second straight day at the NCAA Louisville Regional on Wednesday.
He had five birdies on the par-71, 7,217-yard University of Louisville Golf Club in Wednesday's final round. He climbed 16 spots on the leaderboard on the third day of the three-day event, which put him 25th with a 54-hole score of 216.
The Gamecocks turned in a team score of 289, eight shots better than their previous low round of the regional. They finished in 13th place with a regional total of 886. Only the top five teams advance to the NCAA championships: Oklahoma State, Auburn, Baylor, Louisville and North Florida.
Benedikt Thalmayr, the lone senior on the Gamecocks' roster, shot a 1-over 72 on Wednesday, capping his career in a tie for 40th in the regional.
Sophomore Quim Vidal Mora was 3 over Wednesday, shooting a 74 that put the finishing touches on a three-day score of 223 that tied him for 50th. Sophomore Maximo Portais finished 70th with a 233 that was capped by his final-round 79.
Sophomore Patricio Freundt-Thurne carded a 3-over 74 in his final round. He played the final two rounds for JSU after being used as a substitute following the first round.