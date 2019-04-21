MUSCLE SHOALS - Sophomores Jesus Dario Montenegro and Quim Vidal Mora each shot a 67 to help Jacksonville State fire an 11-under 277 in an OVC men's golf tournament on Easter Sunday.
Playing on the par-72, 7,214-yard Fighting Joe Course at The Shoals on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, second-place JSU is two strokes behind leader Belmont after one round of the three-day event.
Montenegro and Vidal Mora are tied for second in the 55-player field after their opening rounds. They trail Eastern Kentucky's Billy Basham by one shot with two days to play.
Benedikt Thalmayr turned in a 1-under 71 in his opening round, putting him in a tie for 12th after the first 18 holes. The lone senior in the JSU lineup played the back nine at 2-under, thanks to three birdies in a five-hole stretch, that helped him bounce back from a 1-over front nine.
Sophomore Maximo Portais was 3-under through his first four holes and made the turn at 3-under, but back-to-back bogeys to start the back nine led to an even-par 72 to start. He is tied for 19th after the opening round.
Sophomore Max Basler's opening round 73 has him in a tie for 25th after Sunday's round. He made four birdies on the day, including on two of his final four holes, to finish the day.