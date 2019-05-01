JSU men's golf

Jacksonville State will play in the same regional as Oklahoma State, the No. 1 team in the nation.

 Greg Seitz/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State men's golf team will head to the Louisville to play in the NCAA tournament next week.

The squad gathered at a Jacksonville restaurant Wednesday night to watch the NCAA selection show. The Gamecocks clinched a berth by winning the Ohio Valley Conference for the third straight year. JSU is seeded No. 12 out of 13 teams in the Louisville Regional, which will be May 13-15 at Louisville Golf Club. The top five teams after the 54-hole tournament will advance to the NCAA championships May 24-29.

This is the sixth time in nine years JSU has qualified for the NCAA tournament and ninth overall in the school's Division I era.

Interviews from the selection show party, minutes after JSU discovered where it will play.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...