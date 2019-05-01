JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State men's golf team will head to the Louisville to play in the NCAA tournament next week.
The squad gathered at a Jacksonville restaurant Wednesday night to watch the NCAA selection show. The Gamecocks clinched a berth by winning the Ohio Valley Conference for the third straight year. JSU is seeded No. 12 out of 13 teams in the Louisville Regional, which will be May 13-15 at Louisville Golf Club. The top five teams after the 54-hole tournament will advance to the NCAA championships May 24-29.
This is the sixth time in nine years JSU has qualified for the NCAA tournament and ninth overall in the school's Division I era.
Interviews from the selection show party, minutes after JSU discovered where it will play.
This is @JSUGamecocks third straight appearance in an @ncaa men’s golf regional and sixth in nine years. Head coach James Hobbs talks about the benefit of experience. pic.twitter.com/Df130NYSXq— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) May 2, 2019
.@JSUGamecocks men’s golf coach James Hobbs talks at the team’s @ncaa selection show watch party about heading to the Louisville Regional. pic.twitter.com/3Me4WQaekz— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) May 2, 2019
Benedikt Thalmayr, the team’s only senior, discusses the confidence that @JSUGamecocks men’s golf squad gained for @ncaa regionals by winning the @OVCSports tourney. pic.twitter.com/MWN7aWGPpC— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) May 2, 2019
.@JSUGamecocks golfer Jesus Dario Montenegro talks about heading to the Louisville regional. He was medalist at the @OVCSports tourney. pic.twitter.com/p7e2yrGKj7— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) May 2, 2019