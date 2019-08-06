Jacksonville State released the non-conference portion of its men's basketball schedule Tuesday, and the Gamecocks' slate includes games at Virginia Commonwealth, Purdue, SMU and Tennessee.
The Gamecocks will play 13 non-conference games before embarking on an 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule, beginning Jan. 2 at Morehead State. The non-conference slate includes five home games and a home exhibition game against Montevallo.
"It's a challenging schedule," JSU head coach Ray Harper was quoted as saying in a news release. "We're going to get challenged all around with this schedule. Hopefully it prepares us for the Ohio Valley schedule beginning in January."
There's also a home game against Troy on Dec. 11. The two teams haven't played at JSU since Feb. 23, 2002, when both teams were in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Troy won that meeting 79-60. The two teams last met Feb. 8, 2003, at Troy with the Trojans winning 71-51. JSU leads the all-time series 57-52.
"We want to play as many in-state programs as we can," Harper said. "It just makes sense for us to play schools in such close proximity, and Troy is a great example. It is a great rivalry with a storied history, and we would like to see this series continued."
The exhibition against Division II Montevallo will be Oct. 29 before the regular season begins Nov. 5 against SMU in Dallas.
The home schedule includes games against NAIA Brescia (Ky.) on Nov. 12, Troy on Dec. 11, Evansville on Dec. 16, Delaware State on Dec. 18 and Carver College of the National Christian College Athletic Association on Dec. 28.
The Gamecocks will play in the Emerald Coast Classic, which will include the game at VCU on Nov. 17, the game at Purdue on Nov. 23 and two games in Niceville, Fla., on Nov. 29-30. JSU will face Chicago State in the opener before meeting either Alabama State or Chattanooga in the second game.
JSU also played in the Emerald Coast Classic in 2015, finishing second in its bracket.
"The Emerald Coast Classic is going to be, again, a good challenge," Harper was quoted as saying in a news release. "VCU and Purdue are high-level opponents, and we like playing in tournaments where we get some good teams and a nice place to play. We played in Cancun, Mexico, last year, and this trip to Florida will give our team a great chance to bond."
Other road games are at George Mason on Dec. 3 and Alabama A&M on Dec. 7. The game at Tennessee will be Dec. 21.