JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State will open its men's basketball season Tuesday night with an exhibition, and the Gamecocks can use it.
With eight newcomers, it's good for JSU to get a chance to play with the result not counting. JSU will face Division II Montevallo at home at 7:30 p.m., and the Gamecocks are missing four starters from a year ago from a team that won 24 games, including All-OVC forward Jason Burnell (17.2 points a game, 9.6 rebounds).
"I like this group," JSU coach Ray Harper said Monday after a two-hour practice at Pete Mathews Coliseum. "I've said it from Day One. They work hard. They get better and better. It'll be interesting because we'll play a lot of different combinations tomorrow night. It's not about winning or losing; it's about who can do certain things in certain situations."
For this game, Harper said he is hoping to see "which guys compete the hardest, how we execute."
The regular season starts Nov. 5 with a game at SMU. This is JSU's lone exhibition, which means it's Harper's only chance to evaluate this team in a game-like setting.
"It's important to (the players)," Harper said. "I don't know if they understand how important it is. It's the first time I've seen them with someone watching them with the lights on and keeping score. I have a general idea of what to expect out of some of them, but we'll open up in eight days, so we don't have a lot of time. We need to be ready to go."
Ty Hudson, a 6-foot-1 guard, is the lone starter back, while 6-8 senior forward Jacara Cross returns as well. Hudson averaged 9.8 points and 2.7 assists a game while playing point guard, but Harper has practiced him at the off-guard at times this preseason. Cross averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds a game.
"Ty's been unbelievable," Harper said. "He's had a great off-season, great summer. We moved him off the ball a little bit more. I think he's going to have a great senior year. Jacara has been here for three years. He's started some, he's played a backup role. We really need him to have a breakout senior season. I think he's primed for it."
The other returning players include 6-4 sophomore guard De'Torrion Ware (5.3 points), 5-11 junior guard Derek St. Hilaire (3.3 points) and 6-11 sophomore center Maros Zeliznak (1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds).
Harper also has 6-5 junior guard Derrick Cook, 6-5 redshirt freshman guard Cam Jones, 6-3 junior guard Justin Murphy, 6-6 freshman forward Juwan Perdue, 6-7 junior guard/forward Kayne Henry, 6-5 junior guard Elias Harden, 6-10 junior forward Martin Roub, and 5-11 guard Marek Welsch.
In the Ohio Valley Conference's two preseason polls, the league's coaches and sports information directors picked the Gamecocks third, while the media picked JSU fourth. JSU was third in last season's final standings, one game behind co-champions Murray State and Belmont.
"We just need everyone to step up," Harper said. "We'll probably score by committee. I don't think there'll be one guy like we leaned on Jason Burnell night after night. I don't know that we'll do that. I think it will vary from game to game."
This is Harper's fourth season at JSU. He is 67-37 at JSU and has 498 coaching wins — only two from 500.
"Every year is exciting," he said. "This is a new group. I can't wait to see what they're about. I think I have an idea, but until we throw it up tomorrow night, who knows?"
The JSU women open Wednesday at 7 p.m. with an exhibition against Berry College.