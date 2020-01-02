JSU men: Roub's big three-point play lifts Gamecocks to OVC win

Martin Roub hit a huge basket and free throw in the final minute as Jacksonville State won at Morehead State 76-72 on Thursday night.
JSU led by 11 with 7:05 to play, but Morehead State scored 10 straight points. The Eagles eventually took the lead at 70-69 on a James Baker tip-in with 45 seconds to play. JSU's Ty Hudson missed a layup, but Roub rebounded, made the putback and drew a foul from Morehead's Malik Riddle. Roub sank the foul shot, and JSU didn't trail again.
Derrick Cook and Hudson each made a pair of foul shots to close out the game, which was the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Four to know
--Roub, a junior who spent the past two seasons at Western Nebraska, finished with 21 points as he sank 6 of 10 from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds. The putback was the non-trey for Roub on the night.
--Cook and Hudson finished with 13 points apiece. Hudson made all five of his foul shots and passed out four assists. Cook had five rebounds and five assists.
--Jacara Cross came off the bench and contributed 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. He had a team-high eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:11 to play. Sophomore De'Torrion Ware, the team's leading scorer at 12.2 points a game, finished with seven.
--JSU (6-8, 1-0 OVC) has won four of its last five games. The Gamecocks will play at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 3 p.m. Morehead State (6-8, 0-1) will host Tennessee Tech on Saturday.