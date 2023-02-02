 Skip to main content
JSU men: Robb's last-second 3-pointer sinks Gamecocks

JSU-North Florida-bc15.jpg

JSU’s Skyelar Potter finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 69-67 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night.

After Demaree King splashed home the 200th 3-pointer of his JSU career to give the Gamecocks a 67-65 lead with 21 seconds to play, Juwan Perdue fouled EKU’s Devontae Blanton with 14 seconds left on the clock.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.