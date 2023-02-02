JSU men: Robb's last-second 3-pointer sinks Gamecocks

Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 69-67 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night.
After Demaree King splashed home the 200th 3-pointer of his JSU career to give the Gamecocks a 67-65 lead with 21 seconds to play, Juwan Perdue fouled EKU’s Devontae Blanton with 14 seconds left on the clock.
Blanton made the first free throw but failed to tie the game up with his second. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the Colonels rebounded the miss, setting up Copper Robb’s game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Robb was 0-for-4 from distance before his last-second dagger.
The loss drops JSU (10-14, 3-8) into a tie for 12th place with Central Arkansas in the ASUN Conference standings. Only the top 10 teams make the conference tournament.
—Skyelar Potter led the Gamecocks in scoring, rebounding and assists. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to record his first double-double of the season.
—Monzy Jackson was 3-for-5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and four rebounds.
—King finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
—Amanze Ngumezi made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
—Maros Zeliznak made his 126th appearance for the Gamecocks, setting a new JSU school record for career games played. He finished with two points, six rebounds and two assists.
—Blanton led EKU with 21 points, and Tayshawn Comer chipped in 14.
The Gamecocks will travel to Louisville, Ky., to face Bellarmine on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.