JSU men: Road win gives Gamecocks five straight victories

Jacksonville State remained in first place in the ASUN Conference West Division after claiming a 76-65 men's basketball win at Eastern Kentucky.
The Gamecocks shot 57.1 percent in the road victory, including 53.3 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
Guard Jalen Gibbs led the way as he scored 21 points for the second straight game. He sank five of his six 3-point attempts, and for the past four games, he has made 17 of 29 from behind the arc.
He also had seven rebounds.
The Gamecocks led 36-34 at halftime but steadily built the lead to double-figures at 10:52 to play. They led by at least 10 for the final 8:45.
Four to know
—JSU (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) has won five straight and is tied with Bellarmine for the West Division lead.
—Demaree King had 11 points, and he made all three of his 3-point attempts.
—Maros Zeliznak added 11 points off the bench, as the 6-foot-11 center made all five of his shots from the field.
—Brandon Huffman produced 10 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Jalen Finch scored four points, passed out seven assists and pulled down three rebounds.