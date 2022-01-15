 Skip to main content
JSU men: Road win gives Gamecocks five straight victories

JSU's head coach Ray Harper chats with a game official during the JSU vs Austin Peay OVC basketball game game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State remained in first place in the ASUN Conference West Division after claiming a 76-65 men's basketball win at Eastern Kentucky.

The Gamecocks shot 57.1 percent in the road victory, including 53.3 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Guard Jalen Gibbs led the way as he scored 21 points for the second straight game. He sank five of his six 3-point attempts, and for the past four games, he has made 17 of 29 from behind the arc.

He also had seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks led 36-34 at halftime but steadily built the lead to double-figures at 10:52 to play. They led by at least 10 for the final 8:45.

Four to know

—JSU (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) has won five straight and is tied with Bellarmine for the West Division lead.

—Demaree King had 11 points, and he made all three of his 3-point attempts.

—Maros Zeliznak added 11 points off the bench, as the 6-foot-11 center made all five of his shots from the field.

—Brandon Huffman produced 10 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Jalen Finch scored four points, passed out seven assists and pulled down three rebounds.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

