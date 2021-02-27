JSU men respond to Harper's no-timeout challenge, flip script on Austin Peay

JACKSONVILLE — Sometimes, coaches just know when to send a message. Sometimes, the message comes from inaction.
Take Jacksonville State’s Ray Harper on Saturday, as Austin Peay rested control away from the Gamecocks in the second half. Two JSU technical fouls helped the Governors turn a 14-point deficit into six-point lead, and Harper read looks from his players.
“I was not going to take a timeout,” Harper said. “We were going to have to get to the media (timeout) or a dead ball, because I wanted them to play through that adversity.”
JSU responded with another run of its own, regained control and beat Austin Peay 75-67 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Gamecocks (17-8), winners in seven of eight games to end the regular season, finished 13-6 in Ohio Valley Conference play. They will carry the No. 4 seed into the league tournament and play Murray State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Ford Center at Evansville, Ind.
JSU had completed its first regular-season sweep of Murray State on Thursday, and Saturday saw the Gamecocks complete the first regular-season sweep of Austin Peay in 18 OVC seasons.
Photos of the JSU vs Austin Peay men's OVC basketball game.
The sweep of Austin Peay seemed anything but certain when the Governors outscored JSU 30-10 from 18:32 to 11:04 of the second half. With the aid of technical fouls on JSU’s Darian Adams and Kayne Henry, they turned a 39-25 JSU lead into a 55-49 lead of their own.
Adams drew a technical at 14:46, after hitting a driving bucket to put JSU up 44-37 and crashing to the floor. He hit the shot despite apparent contact from Alec Woodard, but officials did not call a foul, which would’ve given Adams the and-one chance.
“It was a tough play,” Adams said. “I don’t know if the refs seen it or not, but I just feel like the call should’ve been made. I was fouled the whole night, but sometimes I’ve just got to take the adversity and let it go and move on to the next play.”
Adams turned and protested to the nearest official and drew a technical. Terry Taylor hit both free throws, but he and Mike Peake missed shots in the resulting possession.
Henry drew a technical at 13:23, after sinking a 3-pointer to put JSU up 49-41. Henry, near JSU’s bench, called out back in the direction of JSU’s end.
Harper protested the technical.
“I’ve got the utmost respect for the official who called it, but I’ve coached Kayne for two years,” Harper said. “I’m watching him, and he said, ‘I’ve got you,’ talking to D.A. (Adams) back down in the corner.
“He knew he didn’t cuss anyone, and that’s my issue with it.”
Austin Peay scored the next 14 points in a 2:19 span, which included two Woodard 3-pointers, but Harper waited for the media timeout, which arrived at 10:39, with JSU trailing 55-49.
JSU outscored Austin Peay 24-12 the rest of the game.
“We’d kind of put ourselves in that situation,” Harper said. “A couple of guys looked, like, ‘Are you going to call a timeout?’ No, we’re going to play, and let’s see how we’ll respond.
“We responded.”
What to know
—Center Brandon Huffman led JSU with 18 points to go with 12 rebounds, and JSU held a 41-24 rebounding edge over the smaller Governors. The 6-foot-10 Huffman’s game featured a handful of his signature jump hooks.
—Adams added 12 points and Amanze Ngumezi 11, and both hit big 3-pointers down the stretch. Ngumezi’s trey from the top of the key made it 66-59 with 5:01 to play, and Adams bomb from the top at 4:11 made it 69-61.
—Demaree King went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers to finish with nine points. He hit two treys from the same corner, 19 seconds apart, to push JSU’s halftime lead out to 34-25. They keyed a 12-0 run that carried into the second half and saw JSU lead 39-25.
Who said
—Adams on Huffman’s post game, which went a long way toward helping JSU shoot 58.7 percent from the field: “Coach run the play back-to-back-to-back. They literally couldn’t stop him. Why not? He’s a 6-11 guy. Give him the ball.”
—Huffman on how JSU answered Austin Peay’s second-half run: “We had to answer in that moment, just knowing that, if we keep making mistakes, or keep having breakdowns, we’ve seen things flip a lot of times. When we did eventually get to that timeout, our focus was on gritting down and focusing on doing what made us successful before that point.”
—Harper on the OVC tournament: “If we can keep our turnovers down and defend like we’re capable of, I think it’s wide open. Anyone can win it, but I like the team that will get on the bus and leave Jacksonville.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks play Murray State in the OVC tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. at Evansville, Ind.