JSU men: Potter, Ngumezi come through down the stretch

Jacksonville State overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half behind the sharpshooting of Skyelar Potter and Amanze Ngumezi to win at East Tennessee State 63-61 on Saturday.
JSU trailed 47-40 with 11:35 to play when Potter and Ngumezi combined to score the Gamecocks' final 23 points. Potter had 14 of his game-high 27 points in that stretch, while Ngumezi added nine of his 11 — all from 3-point range.
Ngumezi tied it 57-57 with 4:34 to play with a 3-pointer, and after East Tennessee State hit a basket, Potter tied it again with a dunk with 3:52 to play, which made it 59-59.
Potter's 3-pointer with 59 seconds left gave JSU a 62-59 advantage. The Gamecocks never trailed again.
—JSU (4-4) has won two straight. East Tennessee State (4-5) lost at home for the second time this year.
—Freshman guard Travis Roberts scored 15 points off the bench, including 13 in the first half.
—Juwan Perdue finished with only four points but contributed seven rebounds, five rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
—Potter added six rebounds to go with his 27 points, and Ngumezi had five rebounds.
—JSU will play at Utah on Thursday at 9 p.m. before returning home for games against Reinhardt on Dec. 14 and Little Rock on Dec. 17.
