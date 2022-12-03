 Skip to main content
JSU men: Potter, Ngumezi come through down the stretch

Skyelar Potter

JSU guard Skyelar Potter had 27 points in a win at East Tennessee State.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half behind the sharpshooting of Skyelar Potter and Amanze Ngumezi to win at East Tennessee State 63-61 on Saturday.

JSU trailed 47-40 with 11:35 to play when Potter and Ngumezi combined to score the Gamecocks' final 23 points. Potter had 14 of his game-high 27 points in that stretch, while Ngumezi added nine of his 11 — all from 3-point range.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.