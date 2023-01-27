JSU men: Potter, King help Gamecocks snap three-game losing streak

JACKSONVILLE — A road trip to Florida may have been just what the doctor ordered to cure Jacksonville State’s ills.
According to head coach Ray Harper, his Gamecocks “made strides” in two tight losses to Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson last week.
That progress showed itself Thursday night in Jax State’s 72-67 victory over Lipscomb. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved the Gamecocks’ ASUN record to 2-7.
“We needed to win a game,” Harper said. “To these kids’ credit they kept working and kept believing.”
Jax State did most of its heavy lifting in the first half. Skyelar Potter, who struggled with his shot during last weekend’s road trip, engineered a 16-0 run midway through the period that gave the Gamecocks a 32-16 lead.
“It’s critical, and those are the stretches we haven’t had this year,” Harper said. “You go back and look at our games, I don’t know that we’ve ever had a run like that, because we’ll have some defensive breakdowns during that little run and give up easy baskets. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Potter, who led the Gamecocks with 17 first-half points, made two 3-pointers and dished out three assists during the run. His crisp passes set up two dunks by Maros Zeliznak and a layup by Juwan Perdue.
He didn’t score again until the game’s most critical moment. After Lipscomb cut Jax State’s lead to 70-67 on a Matthew Schner 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play, Potter buried a 15-foot jump shot from the corner with 29 seconds left to set the final score.
After making just 5 of 21 shots from the field and 2 of 12 from 3-point range against Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson, the senior transfer from Morehead State bounced back making 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from distance against Lipscomb.
“Coach had a talk with me before the game, and he was just like, ‘I know you haven’t been playing well lately. Just go out there and be you. Just hoop. Don’t worry about the refs, don’t worry about the calls, don’t worry about missed shots. Just go out there and play, play for your team,’ and that’s what I did tonight,” Potter said.
Potter finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.
What to know
—Demaree King drained six 3-pointers and led the Gamecocks with 26 points, five assists and three steals. He was a big reason why the Gamecocks held off Lipscomb’s late rally, scoring 13 of Jax State’s second-half points.
—Marcellus Brigham Jr. led the Jax State with eight rebounds. He only scored two points, but they were big. His tip-in with 1:40 to play gave JSU a 70-65 lead.
—Perdue finished with six points and six rebounds, and Zeliznak chipped in six points and five rebounds.
—Amanze Ngumezi came up with two big blocks during the Gamecocks’ 16-0 run and finished with five points.
—Monzy Jackson returned to action after a four-game absence and finished with two points and two rebounds.
Who said
—Harper on Ngumezi, who missed all of last season with an injury: “The guy that I think is getting better is Amanze. I know his stat sheet may not say that, but he’s more active. He blocked shots tonight. He looks like he’s healthy again. He just didn’t look healthy to me most of this year, but he looks like he’s back to himself.”
—Harper on Brigham: “Again, stat sheets can be deceiving. There’s no bigger plays than two or three that Marcellus Brigham made. The one he chased down in the corner and the tip-in off the missed shot. Those are game-winning plays, and I love guys that play like that.”
—Potter on King: “It takes the both of us to get going to get wins like this. I get hot first half, and then he comes out and you see he gets hot second half. It’s hard to contain us.”
Next up
—Jax State (9-13, 2-7 ASUN) will host Austin Peay on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Gamecocks are tied with Austin Peay and Central Arkansas for last place in the league standings.