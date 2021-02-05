You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU men: OVC postpones Gamecocks' Feb. 15 game against SIUE

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

The Ohio Valley Conference won't make the league's basketball teams play more than three games in a Monday-through-Sunday week, and that will affect Jacksonville State's schedule.

The Gamecocks' men were set to host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Feb. 15, but that game has been postponed. It is uncertain when it will be made up.

SIUE was set to play four games Feb. 8-14, but the OVC has pushed the program's Feb. 9 game against Murray State to Feb. 15, which was the date the Cougars were to visit JSU.

The three-games-in-a-week rule comes from a decision by the OVC Council of Directors of Athletics to limit the number of games played in a week.

JSU still is scheduled to play SIUE at home Feb. 13.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...