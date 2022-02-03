JSU men: Ospreys snap JSU's 10-game win streak, hand Gamecocks first ASUN loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s men lost their “0” in the ASUN loss column Thursday and nearly replaced it with an “0” from behind the 3-point line.
North Florida had almost all of the fun from behind the arc.
The Ospreys hit 17 bombs to JSU’s three and handed the Gamecocks their first ASUN Conference loss, 88-76, in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
JSU fell to 15-7 overall, 8-1 in ASUN play. So ended the Gamecocks’ Division I-era best 10-game winning streak. Their streak was tied for the sixth longest in the nation.
The 8-0 ASUN start marked JSU’s Division I-best conference start.
“This could’ve gotten us to 9-0,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “That’s what we talked about. I don’t think they understand the importance of every game and how this thing can flip in a hurry.
“You just can’t afford, with the position we’ve put ourselves in, to lose these type of games at home. We had the schedule with five at home and three on the road these last eight. This is the back half, and we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and we open it up with a loss at home.”
UNF (6-17, 2-7) seemed like an unlikely team to inflict that damage, but the Ospreys chucked three after three after three. They also dedicated themselves to denying JSU catch-and-shoot threes.
Both teams came into the game tied for fourth in the ASUN with 212 threes apiece. UNF was fourth with 611 attempts.
UNF went 17-for-35 on the night while hitting 29 of 60 shots overall. The Ospreys were 12-for-31 in the first half.
“Some of that was due to us,” Harper said. “We didn’t close with high hands.
“That’s who they are. They’re going to play behind that 3-point line. They shoot it. It wasn’t a secret, and just short closeouts. We didn’t have our hands high or pressure the ball. We did it in segments of the game but not consistently.”
JSU went 3-for-19 from beyond the arc. Darian Adams swished JSU’s first 3-pointer from the left elbow at 7:16 of the second half.
JSU missed its first 14 attempts.
“They were closing out hard,” JSU point guard Jalen Finch said. “They ran us off the line. We didn’t shoot it great. We missed some shots we could’ve made, but they did a great job defending the 3-point line.”
What to know
—UNF seemed fine to give up points in the post while running at JSU’s shooters. JSU center Brandon Huffman made good with 19 points, and JSU outscored UNF 50-22 in the paint.
—Two of JSU’s points in the paint came on Adams’ driving, one-handed dunk in the first half. Once back on the floor, he punctuated the highlight-reel play with an award-winning snarl.
—Adams and Jalen Finch scored 16 points apiece for JSU.
—JSU trailed 39:57 of the game’s 40 minutes.
—UNF’s Carter Hendricksen hit 6 of 11 threes and finished with a game-high 27 points. Jose Placer went 4-for-7 on threes and finished with 25 points.
Who said
—Harper on Thursday’s big picture: “The better team won the game tonight. They kicked our butts. They deserved to win the game.”
—Harper on his technical foul with 3:32 to play. “It was probably just frustration for me. I thought D.A. (Adams) got fouled. Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t, but it had nothing to do with why the score was what it was.”
—Harper on Jacksonville, JSU’s next opponent, which features former Sacred Heart standout Kevion Nolan, a key figure on three of the Cardinals’ four state-championship teams: “He’s really good, maybe their best offensive player, so I’m sure he’ll look forward to playing here in Jacksonville.”
—Huffman on UNF’s 3-point shooting: “They came out blazing tonight, and they shot the hell out of the ball.”
—Huffman JSU’s streak ending: “As crazy as it sounds, we needed this loss. This is the one you want to take, rather than the one that matters a little bit more as far as numbers go. The streak is always nice. It’s nice to win, and everybody can buy into that, but we definitely needed to take this to refocus and just see that we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and we need to be ready to answer every night.”
Next up
—JSU returns to action Saturday against Jacksonville University at home. Tipoff is 4 p.m.