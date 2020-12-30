JSU men: Ngumezi has best game as a Gamecock in win over UT Martin

JACKSONVILLE — Georgia transfer Amanze Ngumezi had his best game as a member of Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team Wednesday, and the Gamecocks continued to roll in Ohio Valley Conference play with an 80-70 win over UT Martin.
Coming off the bench, Ngumezi finished with a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. Both were career highs.
After a slow start to the season — he failed to reach double figures in the Gamecocks’ first six games — Ngumezi has come on of late, averaging 15 points over JSU’s last three games. Ngumezi, grinning, initially attributed the increase in his productivity to a new pair of shoes.
“I’ve been locked in more and focusing on what I need to do,” he said.
A big first-half run by the Gamecocks (7-2, 3-0 OVC) essentially put the Skyhawks (3-3, 1-1) away before halftime. After two La-Quiem Walker free throws cut JSU’s lead to 16-14, the Gamecocks outscored the Skyhawks 25-4 over the next 8:22 minutes. JSU led 45-23 at the break.
JSU coach Ray Harper was concerned with UT Martin’s charge in the second half.
“They were the aggressors in the second half. We were the aggressors in the first half. Usually, the more aggressive team wins,” Harper said. “We shot the ball too quick (in the second half). The ball wasn’t getting side to side. We’ll correct that in practice (Thursday).”
What to know
—Point guard Jalen Finch, in his first season with the Gamecocks, scored a season-high 18 points in 35 minutes of action. Finch made 6 of 13 shots from the floor and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He also led the team in assists with four.
—Darian Adams made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Troy transfer made 5 of 12 from the floor, 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was a perfect 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
—Jay Pal finished with seven points and seven rebounds in a season-high 28 minutes of game action. He also made an impact on the defensive end of the floor, leading the Gamecocks with two steals and a blocked shot.
Star Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan contributed to this report.