JSU men: Ngumezi, Adams hit foul shots to hold off Murray State rally

Jacksonville State fought off a late rally by Murray State to score an 85-82 road win in Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball Thursday night.
JSU (9-5, 5-3 OVC) led 81-71 with 2:25 to play. Murray State (5-7, 2-5) scored eight straight, but JSU's Amanze Ngumezi sank a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds left to stem the onslaught. Murray's Chico Carter Jr. hit a basket to trim the lead to two, and Devin Gilmore made a steal with 11 seconds to go and drew a foul from JSU's Demaree King.
Gilmore made one of two foul shots before fouling the Gamecocks' Darian Adams, who sank two free throws for an 85-82 lead. Murray's Tevin Brown got a look for a 3-pointer with a second left but missed, securing the win for JSU.
Four to know
—Ngumezi scored a team-high 17 points and six rebounds to pace the Gamecocks.
—JSU's Jalen Finch had 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, passed out six assists and played 36 minutes.
—Brandon Huffman had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks.
—Carter finished with a game-high 21 points for Murray State, and he scored all of his points in the final 10:38. K.J. Williams added 19 points.