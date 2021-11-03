JSU men: Newcomers Byrd, Gibbs help Gamecocks earn exhibition win

JACKSONVILLE — A couple of fresh faces introduced themselves to the crowd at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday during Jacksonville State’s 82-63 exhibition triumph over Georgia Southwestern State.
Freshman guard Caleb Byrd, a transfer from Charlotte, made the biggest impact, providing a spark off the bench by scoring 11 points in just over 12 minutes of game action.
“Caleb’s going to be a really good player. He’s dynamic in the open court. He can really score the basketball,” Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper said. “He’s going to be good. He’s just a high-character kid that really works at being better.”
Byrd was joined by four returning starters in double figures. Senior guard Darian Adams led the way with 17 points. Senior center Brandon Huffman and junior guard Jalen Finch chipped in with 14 points apiece, and senior guard/forward Kayne Henry finished with 12.
Senior guard Jalen Gibbs, a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, joined that group in the starting lineup and played the third-most minutes of anyone on the team at 25:39. He finished with five points and five assists.
Finch expects both Byrd and Gibbs to have big roles this season.
“They’re going to bring a lot of energy, good defense, good offense,” Finch said. “I think they’re bringing what we missed last year. That’s going to help us a lot. They definitely will be key pieces of the team’s success this year.”
The Gamecocks bring back plenty of experience this year with 12 of the 16 players on the roster returning from last season. Despite a lopsided win in the exhibition, Harper said he saw “some good things” and “some bad things” from his veteran group.
“There’s just a lot of areas we have to clean up. It’s typical of this time of year,” he said. “I was hoping with as many returners that wouldn’t be the case, but obviously it’s still a big-time work in progress.”
What to know
—Huffman and Henry led the team in rebounds with nine apiece as the Gamecocks outrebounded the Hurricanes 44-38. Both Huffman and Henry added one blocked shot to their stat line.
—Adams and Finch dished out four assists apiece, and Finch led the team with three steals.
—Freshman forward Marcellus Brigham finished with two points and six rebounds, sophomore guard Demaree King scored four points and dished out three assists, and freshman guard Semaj Henderson had three points and two rebounds.
—The Gamecocks shot 47.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. They finished the night with only eight turnovers.
—Harper said that junior forward Amanze Ngumezi, who averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds a game last year, would miss the entire season after getting hurt in the preseason. Sophomores Jay Pal and Juwan Perdue also didn’t play Wednesday night, but Harper said he expects both to compete with Gibbs for a spot in the starting five going forward.
Who said
—Finch on how the team played Wednesday: “We’re still learning, learning how to play with each other, building our chemistry, but I feel like we came to compete, and it was a good look for us.”
—Harper on Tuesday’s season opener at Wichita State: “It’s going to be a tough game, a hostile environment, a really good team. It’s a great atmosphere. I’ve been there several times. They win a lot at home, and there’s a reason. We can’t get caught up with the crowd Tuesday night.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks open the regular season on the road Tuesday against Wichita State before returning home to play Alabama A&M on Dec. 13.