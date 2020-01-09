JSU men: Murray State out-races Jacksonville State in OVC showdown

JACKSONVILLE — There was no Ja Morant, this season’s second-overall pick in the NBA draft, on the floor for Murray State on Thursday night.
No Jason Burnell, Christian Cunningham, or Jamall Gregory for Jacksonville State.
Despite that departure of last-season star power from two teams that battled it out in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinals, Jacksonville State and Murray State looked the part as this season’s new-look conference heavyweights in a 72-68 Murray State victory Thursday night.
Both teams came in at 2-0 in OVC play, half of the four that remained undefeated in the young conference season, and neither team led by more than eight in a back-and-forth battle.
“You want to try to extend the game. We’ve got to be able to execute down the stretch and make some plays, and I thought Murray did that,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said.
With no Morant, Murray State had Tevin Brown.
The Fairhope native had a big night back in his home state, scoring 24, including a 3-point dagger to put Murray State up seven with just over a minute remaining. The sophomore routinely reached the foul line, with JSU struggling to gain late momentum with cold offensive stretches, finishing 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.
JSU stole, clawed and putback its way back to a four-point deficit in the closing minutes, but couldn’t convert on Murray State leaving the door cracked. The door shut for good at 72-68.
Four to know
—The Gamecocks shot just 35 percent from the floor to Murray State’s 50. Neither team had a great night from behind the 3-point arc. JSU came in as the OVC leader at 36.9 percent, but made just 25 percent. Murray State made 3 of 15, with two coming from Brown.
—De’Torrion Ware, as he has all season, provided an offensive spark off the bench for the Gamecocks. JSU’s leading scorer hit a 3-pointer on his first touch and scored eight points in his first three minutes on the floor to lead the Gamecocks out of an early hole. The sophomore scored 15, while Jacara Cross led JSU with 16. Elias Harden and Martin Roub both scored 12.
—After a 2-7 start to the campaign that saw the return of just one regular starter, Jacksonville State got it rolling just in time for the start of OVC play, winning five of six, with the only loss coming to Tennessee. After starting 2-0 in conference play for the fourth straight season, JSU falls to 2-1.
— JSU out-rebounded Murray State, which came in as the OVC leader in rebounding margin, 36-34 overall and 13-7 on the offensive glass. The Gamecocks scored 16 second-chance points.
Who said
—Harper on Murray State’s Brown: “He’s a good player, and we let him get to the free-throw line 10 times.”
—Harper on JSU’s next opponent, Austin Peay, who comes in at 3-0 in OVC play: “We’ll see another really good team Saturday. A really good team.”
What’s next
—Jacksonville State (7-9, 2-1 OVC) will look to rebound as they host those Governers Saturday at 4 p.m. in Pete Mathews Coliseum. JSU will hit the road for two contests in Illinois after that.