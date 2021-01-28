JSU men: Morehead State uses 3-point baskets to down Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s men caught one of the Ohio Valley Conference’s hottest teams on one of its hottest nights Thursday.
Morehead State hit 12 of 22 3-point attempts and extended its longest winning streak since 2015-16 to eight games, beating the Gamecocks 85-66 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
JSU (10-6, 6-4 OVC) had won its previous two games and two out of three coming into the game. Morehead surged on to 12-6, 9-2.
The Gamecocks went without starting center Brandon Huffman, who averages 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. He sat out with a shoulder injury.
“Based on information I got today, I’d be shocked if he wasn’t in here and ready to roll (for practice) on Saturday,” JSU coach Ray Harper said.
It marked the second time this season that JSU played Morehead without one of its posts. Forward Amanze Ngumezi sat out of the Gamecocks’ 56-55 loss at Morehead on Jan. 5 with an undisclosed illness.
That was three games into Morehead’s eight-game winning streak. The Eagles game into Thursday’s game leading the OVC in scoring defense, giving up 62.6 points a game. That much of their game held form.
Morehead came into the game ninth in 3-point shooting percentage and threes made per game. That got a lot better as DeVon Cooper went 4-for-5 on the way to a game-high 20 points, and Ta’lon Cooper went 4-for-6 en route to 17 points.
The Eagles also got 14 points from Skyelar Potter, who hit two of three 3-point attempts.
“They played well,” Harper said. “They executed in the half court. The ball moved. When we had a breakdown, they made us pay, and we had several.”
JSU got 18 points from Darian Adams and 17 from Jalen Finch.
Finch had 15 of his points in the first half, 13 coming after Harper drew a technical foul in protest of a no-call on a Finch drive. Morehead went up 17-6 on the resulting free throws and 19-6 before JSU rallied to within 35-32 at halftime.
“I’m just trying to be aggressive, put pressure on the defense, trying to attack downhill,” Finch said. “It just opened up shots for me, and I just had to knock them down.”
Ta’lon Cooper shadowed Finch in the second half, with help.
“They did a lot of switching in the second half,” Finch said. “They loaded up the paint.”
What to know
— An Adams free throw brought JSU within 38-37 at 18:11 of the second half, and the Gamecocks stood within 50-46 on a Moros Zeliznak layup at 13:26. A Ta’lon Cooper three started a 9-2 Morehead spurt, and the Eagles slowly pulled away.
— Morehead outscored JSU 26-16 in points off of the bench and 23-11 in points off turnovers. The Eagles also got a lot more chances at the free-throw line, hitting 19 of 26 compared to JSU’s 12 of 14.
—JSU had two technical fouls. Besides the one called on Harper in the first half, Ngumezi drew one for delay of game and his fourth foul at 9:17 of the second half. He tapped the ball out of bounds after scoring on a second-chance bucket.
Who said
—Adams, on JSU’s struggles to defend Morehead’s 3-point shooting: “We’ve got to play better ‘D’. We’ve got to lock into the game plan. We knew they could shoot coming in, and we had a lot of breakdowns out there. A lot of that was on my part, too. Our game plan was to run them off the line, and really the game plan was they can go inside. They started hitting threes.”
—Harper on JSU’s struggles to find offensive flow to match Morehead’s: “There were times tonight where I don’t know what we were doing. The ball was sticking, too much one-on-one. The ball wasn’t getting side-to-side, and that isn’t who we’ve been the last three games. We reverted back to that tonight.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks play host to Eastern Kentucky in Tuesday’s OVC action. Tipoff is 6 p.m.