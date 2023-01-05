JSU men: Liberty hands Gamecocks third straight conference loss

Jacksonville State's basketball season hit a new low Thursday in a lopsided 75-41 loss at Liberty.
The loss drops the Gamecocks to 0-3 in ASUN Conference play.
Amanze Ngumezi's bucket with 18:16 to play in the first half gave JSU a 4-2 lead, but the Gamecocks didn't score again until Skyelar Potter's layup at the 9:27 mark. Liberty went on a 16-0 run during that stretch.
The Flames held JSU to just 13 points in the first half and led by 25 at halftime before cruising to victory.
Potter was the only Gamecock to finish in double figures with 11 points.
—JSU shot just 20 percent from the field in the first half. The Gamecocks were better after halftime, making 47.6 percent of their shots. Turnovers also proved costly as JSU coughed up the ball 18 times.
—Ngumezi finished with nine points in 19 minutes of action
—Juwan Perdue led the Gamecocks in rebounding with six and chipped in four points.
—True freshman Travis Roberts scored six points, had three rebounds and a team-high two assists.
—Darius McGhee led Liberty with 22 points.
—JSU (7-9, 0-3) will look to pick up its first conference win Saturday when the Gamecocks host Bellarmine at 8 p.m.
