JSU men: Latest loss puts berth in ASUN tourney in jeopardy

Jacksonville State lost an 11-point lead in the second half and fell at Kennesaw State 74-71 in men's basketball Saturday.
The Gamecocks now are perilously close to missing out on the ASUN Conference tournament. JSU has lost four straight to fall to 10-17, including 3-11 in the league. The Gamecocks now are in 13th place out of 14 teams, and only the top 10 advance.
With only four games remaining, JSU is three games out of 10th place. Florida Gulf Coast, Queens and North Florida are 6-8 in the ASUN, so JSU would need to pass at least one of those teams to make the tournament.
JSU had a 48-37 lead at Kennesaw when Monzy Jackson sank two foul shots with 13:43 to play. Kennesaw raced back into contention and Spencer Rodgers' 3-pointer with 8:11 to play gave the Owls a 55-54 lead.
JSU's Skyelar Potter answered with a 3-pointer to put the Gamecocks back in front, where they stayed for nearly four minutes.
But the Owls took control for good with 4:39 to go. That's when Terrell Burden sank a layup for a 65-64 advantage.
With 23 seconds to go, Potter made a 3-pointer to trim Kennesaw's lead to 73-71. The Owls' Quincy Ademokoya made a foul shot for a 74-71 advantage, but Jackson's 3-point try with four seconds left missed.
—Potter finished with 16 points and three rebounds.
—Demaree King had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.
—Juwan Perdue had 11 points, while Jackson came off the bench to contribute nine points and 10 rebounds. Maros Zeliznak had seven points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
—JSU will host Queens on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Liberty on Saturday at 5 p.m. A trip to Central Arkansas (Feb. 22) and North Alabama (Feb. 24) will close out the regular season.
