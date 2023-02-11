 Skip to main content
JSU men: Latest loss puts berth in ASUN tourney in jeopardy

Jacksonville State Jax State JSU logo teaser
Courtesy photo

Jacksonville State lost an 11-point lead in the second half and fell at Kennesaw State 74-71 in men's basketball Saturday.

The Gamecocks now are perilously close to missing out on the ASUN Conference tournament. JSU has lost four straight to fall to 10-17, including 3-11 in the league. The Gamecocks now are in 13th place out of 14 teams, and only the top 10 advance.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.