JACKSONVILLE — An exhibition tune-up against a Division II opponent was probably closer than Jacksonville State would have liked, but the Gamecocks held off in-state foe Montevallo for a 73-68 win Tuesday night.
Montevallo led 37-35 at halftime and held a 68-65 lead with minutes to play, but an 8-0 run from JSU closed the game and secured a victory.
Then again, for coach Ray Harper, the game was more about evaluating his team, one that fields just one returning starter and eight newcomers.
“Tonight’s game wasn’t necessarily about winning or losing, it was, ‘What will this guy do in this situation and what can we expect?’” Harper said after the game.
Harper tested his team with a deep bench. All 10 Gamecocks that saw action scored, with the longest-tenured member of the team, four-year senior Jacara Cross, leading the way with 13 boards and nine rebounds after finishing the first half with just two in each category.
One of the newest — and youngest — Gamecocks, freshman Marek Welsch, scored four straight points in that 8-0 run, including a steal and finish through a foul that gave JSU back the lead for good. Welsch finished with 10 points and no turnovers while running the point in his first collegiate action.
“Marek late in the game had a big steal and a bucket,” Harper said. “It’s not surprising. He’s a guy that has a lot of national team experience. I think he’s a guy that no moment is too big for him.”
What to know
—Despite Welsch’s spotless turnover line, the rest of the Gamecocks didn’t fare as well. JSU committed 12 in the first half, good for 16 Montevallo points on the other end, while forcing just two of their own. The Gamecocks dialed back their issues in the second, coughing the ball up six times, while forcing 11 Falcon turnovers.
—Another newcomer, Xavier transfer Elias Harden, was second on the team in scoring, while returnees Maros Zeliznak and Derek St. Hilaire scored 10 each to match Welsch.
—Tuesday’s game was the first between the old Division II rivals since 1986. JSU and Montevallo played 30 times in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, dating back to when Montevallo was known as Alabama College. The Gamecocks won 21 of the contests.
Who said
—Harper on turnovers: “The problem is not that they’re forced turnovers, they’re things that we’re doing to ourselves, and we have to get that corrected. With 26 points off of our turnovers, you’re not going to win a lot of games like that.”
—Cross on the game: “It feels good having a game against another team besides ourselves, and it just helped us see the things we’ve got to work on to get better at.”
Next up
—After its first and only exhibition game, Jacksonville State is set to travel to Dallas to take on SMU next Tuesday in the Gamecocks’ regular-season debut. Montevallo opens its season Nov. 9 at home against the University of Tampa.