JSU men: Late rally falls short as Gamecocks drop second straight

JSU UTM Mens bball

JSU Head Coach Ray Harper has words with an official during the UT Martin at JSU men's OVC basketball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Darian Adams' last-second 3-pointer failed to go down and Jacksonville State fell 56-55 at Morehead State on Saturday.

Jacksonville State (7-4, 3-2 OVC) has dropped two straight. The Gamecocks had trailed 54-44 with fewer than six minutes to play.

Juwan Perdue set up the last-chance shot by rebounding a Morehead State miss on the other end.

"We have to get back to Jacksonville and keep getting better," JSU coach Ray Harper said in a news release. "We have to play hard for 40 minutes every time out, and we have three days to get ready for a talented Tennessee State team."

Four to know

--Brandon Huffman produced 13 points and 10 rebounds. It marked his second straight game with double figures in both scoring and rebounding.

--Point guard Jalen Finch added 13 points and three rebounds.

--Perdue had eight points and eight rebounds, while Adams added seven points, three rebounds and five assists.

--JSU will host Tennessee State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Belmont on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

