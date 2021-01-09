JSU men: Late rally falls short as Gamecocks drop second straight

Darian Adams' last-second 3-pointer failed to go down and Jacksonville State fell 56-55 at Morehead State on Saturday.
Jacksonville State (7-4, 3-2 OVC) has dropped two straight. The Gamecocks had trailed 54-44 with fewer than six minutes to play.
Juwan Perdue set up the last-chance shot by rebounding a Morehead State miss on the other end.
"We have to get back to Jacksonville and keep getting better," JSU coach Ray Harper said in a news release. "We have to play hard for 40 minutes every time out, and we have three days to get ready for a talented Tennessee State team."
Four to know
--Brandon Huffman produced 13 points and 10 rebounds. It marked his second straight game with double figures in both scoring and rebounding.
--Point guard Jalen Finch added 13 points and three rebounds.
--Perdue had eight points and eight rebounds, while Adams added seven points, three rebounds and five assists.
--JSU will host Tennessee State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Belmont on Saturday at 4 p.m.