JSU men: King scores career-high 32 points in win over Little Rock

Demaree King scored a career-high 32 points to lead Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team to an 87-67 win over Little Rock on Tuesday.
The junior from Tulsa, Okla., nailed nine 3-pointers in the contest and finished 11 of 14 from the field and 9 of 11 from beyond the arc.
King’s previous career-high came against South Alabama on Nov. 29, 2020, when he scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers.
JSU (6-6) will play Carver College at home next Tuesday.
Four to know
—The Gamecocks trailed 43-42 at halftime, but shot 68.2 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from 3-point range in the second half.
—Kayne Henry scored 13 points and tied Jalen Finch for the team lead with eight rebounds.
—Finch led the team with 10 assists and finished with four points and a team-high three steals.
—Darian Adams scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.