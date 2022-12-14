JSU men: King, Potter lead 3-point barrage against Reinhardt

JACKSONVILLE — While the rain poured down outside of Pete Mathews Coliseum, it was raining 3-pointers inside for Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team.
The Gamecocks defeated Reinhardt 97-63 Wednesday night on the strength of 16 made 3-pointers.
The sharp-shooting guard duo of Skyelar Potter and Demaree King did the majority of the damage. Potter scored the first five points of the game, drilling a 3-point basket after opening the scoring with a layup. King then nailed back-to-back triples.
That set the tone for the Gamecocks.
“We’ve got to be the aggressors on the team to get everybody going and keep everybody on track on the court,” Potter said. “When we are locked in like that it’s hard to stop us.”
The Gamecocks made 12 of 17 shots from beyond the arc in the first half alone. King and Potter were responsible for eight of those makes. King made 6 of 7, while Potter made 2 of 4, helping JSU build a 61-20 halftime lead.
Potter said ball movement was the key to the Gamecocks’ first-half success.
“That’s mainly the only thing we’ve really been focusing on in practice lately,” Potter said. “It’s not letting the ball stick, just keep it moving.”
King finished the game with a team-high 25 points, making 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range. Potter was 4 of 6 from distance and finished with 21 points.
JSU entered the game ranked fourth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.89 percent. That number will rise after the Gamecocks shot 55.2 percent from distance Wednesday.
“I thought we made some shots,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “We made the extra pass, moved the ball a little bit.”
—DJ Gordon, a Penn State transfer, saw his first action of the season and finished with nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
—All nine Gamecocks who saw action scored. Monzy Jackson had 11 points, Juwan Perdue 10, Maros Zeliznak eight, Travis Roberts six, JJ Platt five and Marcellus Brigham Jr. two.
—Perdue, Zeliznak and Potter each finished with a team-best seven rebounds. Potter led the team with four assists. Perdue had a big night on the defensive end with a team-leading three steals and two blocked shots.
—After a dominant first half, JSU struggled in the second when Reinhardt outscored the Gamecocks 43-36.
—Harper on the Gamecocks’ second-half struggles: “Defensively, we can’t stay locked in and be consistent, and that’s the bottom line.”
—Harper on what Gordon adds to the team: “He’s a guy that’s got some experience, he’s got length, which can help us on the perimeter. I think you saw he can make shots as well. He’s a good passer. I do think he will compete.”
—Potter on Gordon’s performance: “First game out, he’s a little down on himself. He said he was supposed to score double digits, but I told him, I said, ‘It’s your first game back, you feel me, just be happy to play.’”
—JSU (5-5) will host Little Rock on Saturday at 1 p.m. ahead of a trip to South Alabama on Wednesday.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.