JSU men: King, Potter lead 3-point barrage against Reinhardt

jsu v reinhardt mens basketball 002 tw.jpg

Demaree King

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — While the rain poured down outside of Pete Mathews Coliseum, it was raining 3-pointers inside for Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team.

The Gamecocks defeated Reinhardt 97-63 Wednesday night on the strength of 16 made 3-pointers.

