JSU men: King, Potter keep postseason hopes alive with hot start to second half

JACKSONVILLE — With their backs against the wall, Jacksonville State seniors Demaree King and Skyelar Potter stormed out of the locker room with a purpose Thursday night.
The duo combined to drill five 3-pointers over the first 4½ minutes of the second half, giving the Gamecocks enough of a cushion to hold off a rally from Queens in a 76-69 victory that snapped JSU’s four-game losing streak and kept its postseason hopes alive.
“That gave us a spark and a boost of energy,” King said.
Potter started a 8-0 run with back-to-back daggers from beyond the arc before the first minute of the second half had even expired. Juwan Perdue followed with a layup before Queens point guard Kenny Dye ended the run with a 3-pointer.
The Gamecocks were unfazed by Dye’s trey, however, and got right back to business.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Potter and King started an 11-0 run. After another layup from Perdue, King capped the scalding-hot stretch with another 3-point bomb.
JSU made its first seven shots of the second half, and the Gamecocks combined 19-3 run gave them a 20-point lead at 54-34 with 15:36 to play.
“It’s always critical — the first five minutes of the second half, the last four or five minutes of the first half — how you finish and how you start,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “And that’s not been a strength of ours this year. We come out of the gates, seems like we have a turnover or a couple breakdowns. You have a six-point lead, and all of a sudden, it’s a two-point game.
“We didn’t do that today. We came out and kind of hit ’em quick and did a great job with our execution in the half-court.”
Dye did everything in his power to make sure Queens’ chances at a win didn’t die. His 3-pointer with 15:10 to play started an 8-0 run to get the Royals back in the contest.
Queens cut the deficit to 73-69 with 30 seconds to play on Chris Asby’s fifth trey of the game, but the Gamecocks were able to close out the Royals at the free throw line.
JSU (11-17, 4-11 ASUN) needed the win over Queens to keep its hopes of making the conference tournament alive. The Gamecocks are currently tied with Central Arkansas for 12th place in the league standings with only the top 10 making the field. With three games to play, JSU is two games behind Florida Gulf Coast, Queens and Jacksonville, which all sit at 6-9. The Gamecocks only hold the tiebreaker over Queens, making Saturday’s game against second-place Liberty (12-3) all the more important.
“I felt like we had to come out here and get this one done. We’ve been playing way better, but we just couldn’t get over that hump at the end,” King said. “I felt like it was very needed to get our confidence back rolling, you know, coming into Saturday. Very hard Liberty team coming in, you know, I feel like we just need to keep going, play harder, play way harder than we did tonight though.”
—King led JSU with 27 points. He made 9 of 15 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. He also led the Gamecocks with six assists.
—Potter played second fiddle to King on Thursday but still finished with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
—JJ Platt saw his most extensive action of the season Thursday and finished with four points and a team-high seven rebounds in 29 minutes on the floor.
—JSU also got solid production from its big men. Amanze Ngumezi scored nine points, Perdue had eight and Maros Zeliznak finished with six points and two blocks. Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored just one point but had six rebounds.
—Dye led Queens with 34 points. He made his first 14 shots of the contest and finished 15 of 16 from the field and 3 of 3 from distance.
—Harper on Platt: “He really gives you something on the defensive side of the ball. I thought he did a good job of attacking the basket. I thought it freed up Demaree a little bit to get some shots and not have to run the team for the entire game. He’s a competitor. He’s a tough kid. You know what you’re going to get from him every night, and that’s about all you can ask.”
—Harper on Dye: “I’ve said all along I think he’s the best point guard in the league, and he didn’t do anything tonight to change my mind.”
—The Gamecocks host Liberty on Saturday at 5 p.m. before closing the regular season with a road trip to Central Arkansas and North Alabama next weekend.
