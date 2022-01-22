JSU men: King continues to shine as Gamecocks improve to 5-0 in ASUN play

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State remains perfect in ASUN Conference play, and Demaree King is a big reason why.
King scored a team-high 20 points Saturday in the Gamecocks’ 79-71 win over Florida Gulf Coast at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It was his second 20-point performance of the week after hitting that number during Tuesday’s road win over Central Arkansas.
King, a junior guard, is averaging 14 points a game during JSU’s 5-0 start to league play. He’s made major strides after averaging just 6.4 points over 27 games a year ago in his first season as a Gamecock.
“He’s just a really, really good player, that’s a better kid, that works extremely hard,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “Through my years of doing this, normally what happens with those players, they just get better and better.
“He’s playing with an unbelievable amount of confidence right now.”
That confidence showed itself on two separate occasions Saturday.
JSU trailed the majority of the first half, but King’s 3-pointer with 1:15 to play gave the Gamecocks a 37-35 lead. The next time down the court, King found an open Jalen Gibbs, who buried a trey of his own. JSU closed the half on a 6-0 run and led 40-35 at halftime.
“That run was very important to the game,” King said. “That run got us going.”
At one point during a second half controlled by the Gamecocks, King scored 11 straight JSU points. He canned three consecutive 3-pointers in just over three minutes of game action before giving the Gamecocks their largest lead of the night at 18 points with a layup in the paint.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” King said. “It’s just coming to me, it’s just clicking.”
King entered the game fourth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, having made 54 of his 107 attempts (50.47 percent). He improved upon that number Saturday, nailing 4 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc.
“He’s a guy that is an overachiever,” Harper said. “He was a walk-on in JUCO, no scholarship offers out of high school, and here he is, you know, probably one of the two or three best 3-point shooters in Division I basketball right now.
“That’s a tribute to how hard he’s worked.”
What to know
—Darian Adams led the team with six steals and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
—Gibbs was the only other Gamecock in double figures, finishing with 12 points and three steals.
—Jalen Finch and Brandon Huffman scored nine points apiece. Finch tied King for the team lead with four assists, and Huffman led the rebounding effort with nine boards.
—Kevin Samuel, Florida Gulf Coast’s 6-foot-11 center, gave the Gamecocks fits. He finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Tavian Dunn-Martin, the ASUN’s second leading scorer at 19.6 points per game, led the Eagles with 17 points. He did the majority of his damage late, however, as the Gamecocks held him to just five points through the first 31 minutes of the contest.
Who said
—King on starting ASUN play 5-0: “It’s a blessing. We just got to keep going. We can’t settle. We got to keep it going. Got to come ready to work every day.”
—Harper on Monday’s game against Bellarmine (11-8, 5-0), which will be for sole possession of first place in the ASUN West Division: “It’s huge. It’s our house. We need to protect it. When we leave here Monday night, we need to be 6-0.”
—Harper on Saturday’s attendance, which was listed at 2,432: “Hopefully it just keeps building. Hopefully, bigger crowd Monday. Look, we’ve got a good basketball team. We’ve got one that competes. If I was a student, I’d be here on Monday night. We need everybody in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas to come support this team. You’ve got a really good Division I basketball team here. I don’t know what else is going on Monday night in Jacksonville, but I wouldn’t think there’s a lot.”
Who’s next
—JSU (12-6) will put its seven-game win streak on the line Monday when it hosts Bellarmine before a weekend road trip that includes stops at Kennesaw State on Thursday and Liberty on Saturday.