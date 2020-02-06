JSU men: JSU's second-half rally comes up short at SEMO

Jacksonville State clawed its way back in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Gamecocks fell 76-72 at Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.
SEMO (5-19, 1-10 OVC) entered the contest 0-10 in OVC play but still managed to hand JSU (9-15, 4-7) their third straight loss in league play.
The Gamecocks found themselves down 43-30 after the first half. It could have been worse if not for a last-second 3-pointer by Marek Welsch to close out the half.
SEMO took its largest lead of the game with 11:37 to play after Skyler Hogan made a 3-pointer to give the Redhawks an 18-point advantage.
JSU slowly chipped away at the deficit. Kayne Henry’s free throw with 4:15 to play made it a 69-66 game, but that’s as close as the Gamecocks would get.
JSU will try to snap its losing streak Saturday when the Gamecocks travel to UT Martin for a 4 p.m. tip.
Four to know
—Henry led JSU in just about every statistical category, finishing the contest with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
—Three other Gamecocks scored in double figures. De’Torrion Ware chipped in with 14 points, Welsh added 11 and Derrick Cook finished with 10. Welsch finished the game 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
—The Gamecocks only committed 12 turnovers on the night but made just 27 of 68 shots (39.7 percent) from the floor. The Redhawks shot a scorching 56.9 percent, making 29 of 51 attempts.
—Alex Caldwell led SEMO with 17 points. Hogan added 16 and Sage Tolbert finished with 14.