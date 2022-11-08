 Skip to main content
JSU men: Jackson plays big role in Gamecocks' season-opening victory

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball roster is chock-full of fresh faces, and many of them made an impact in the Gamecocks’ 111-48 season-opening victory over Shorter on Monday.

Maybe none more than Clarence “Monzy” Jackson, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in his Gamecock debut.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.