JSU men: Jackson plays big role in Gamecocks' season-opening victory

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball roster is chock-full of fresh faces, and many of them made an impact in the Gamecocks’ 111-48 season-opening victory over Shorter on Monday.
Maybe none more than Clarence “Monzy” Jackson, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in his Gamecock debut.
It was a big relief for Jackson, who had to sit out JSU’s exhibition win over Auburn-Montgomery on Thursday.
“It finally felt good to suit up and play,” Jackson said. “Coming off of injury right now, just to be able to come out here and showcase my abilities in front of everybody for the first time, it meant a lot.”
Jackson, who transferred to JSU after two years at Wichita State, made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He did the majority of his damage in the first half, coming off the bench to score 15 points.
“I thought the way he started that first half when he came in there, that’s who he is,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “I saw him in JUCO play, and loved him. And then when he went into the portal, the first game I pulled up was Houston. I think they’re one of the toughest teams in the country, and I was like, let me watch Monzy against Houston. He had like nine points and nine rebounds.
“When he’s what he was that first half, he’s good.”
Jackson, one of nine newcomers on JSU’s roster, seems to be fitting in quite nicely with his new team.
“Everybody is gelling right now,” he said. “Off the court, we are the best of friends. If you’re cool off the court, it be easy on the court.”
Jackson, now a junior, averaged 4.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during two seasons at Wichita State. He’s happy to be a Gamecock.
“As soon as Coach Harper called me, Coach (Tommy) Wade called me, I told them I was coming,” he said. “It’s closer to home. Last year I was at Wichita State. This year I’m able to be around family. My family can come support. It’s good to be here.”
—Skyelar Potter, who scored 42 points in JSU’s exhibition win Thursday, led the Gamecocks in scoring again. The senior transfer from Morehead State made 7 of 10 shots from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 20 points. Potter added two rebounds, three assists and two steals to his stat line.
—Twelve Gamecocks saw game action Monday, and all 12 scored. Potter had 20, Jackson 17, Demaree King 16, Amanze Ngumezi 15, Maros Zeliznak 8, JJ Platt 8, Cam McDowell 7, Travis Roberts 7, Peyton Daniels 5, Marcellus Brigham Jr. 5, Mason Nicholson 2 and Juwan Perdue 1.
—Perdue led the Gamecocks in rebounding with 11. Daniels, a sophomore transfer from Vanderbilt led the team in assists with six.
—JSU attempted 31 3-point shots and made 17 of them. The Gamecocks made 9 of 10 from beyond the arc in the second half.
—Jackson on what was working in the first half: “Just playing together, playing the right way. I pride myself on playing the game the right way. Everything was just clicking on all cylinders. Ultimately, we all just came together and my shots were falling.”
—Harper on starting the season 1-0: “You can’t win them all unless you win the first one. We did what we needed to to win this one. If you watch us, we’re a work in progress, but we love the process of getting better. That’s going to be what we try to do each and every day.”
—Harper on Potter: “He’s a really good player, and the best thing about him, he plays on both sides of the ball. He’s a good defender. He rebounds the ball normally from that guard spot. Him and Demaree out there, that’s a lethal combo.”
—JSU (1-0) will travel to Chicago to face the UIC Flames on Monday at 7 p.m.
