JSU men: In first start, Ware has 25 points in Gamecocks' loss

Jacksonville State lost for the fifth time in six games when the Gamecocks fell 101-84 at Belmont on Saturday.
JSU has lost both matchups with Belmont this season after beating the Bruins five straight times.
The Gamecocks (10-16, 5-9 OVC) remain tied for seventh place with Eastern Illinois, which lost 80-79 to UT Martin.
Four to know
—Sophomore super sub De'Torrion Ware made the first start of his college career and led the team with 25 points and 14 rebounds in 31 minutes of playing time. He also passed out three assists.
—Elias Harden had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.
—Jacara Cross managed 11 points and four rebounds before fouling out.
—The Gamecocks have four regular-season games remaining, including home matchups with Southeast Missouri (3-11 in the OVC), UT Martin (4-10 OVC) and Tennessee Tech (4-9), which entered Saturday as the bottom three teams in the OVC standings.