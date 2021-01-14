JSU men: Huffman’s late shot gives Gamecocks comeback win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State led only three times Thursday against Tennessee State: after the first basket, at one brief point in the middle … and after the last basket.
That added up to only a combined one minute in the 40-minute game, but it was enough for a 65-64 win. The Gamecocks snapped a two-game losing streak in which they fell by a combined four points.
“Give our kids credit,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “We fought. We were down four … and we find a way to execute and finish it off.”
It doesn’t get any easier, as Ohio Valley Conference leader Belmont (13-1, 7-0 in the league) will visit Saturday at 4 p.m., but for a little bit, at least, JSU was going to enjoy a tight win.
The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-2) trailed 64-60 with 1:04 to play but scored the final five points. The last two came on a nifty play in the closing seconds. JSU had the ball out of bounds along its own baseline with 11 seconds left.
Guard Darian Adams, who scored a team-high 21 points, received the inbounds pass, rolled along the arc before throwing over the defense to Brandon Huffman, who scored the winning points with 5.9 seconds left. Tennessee State (2-7, 1-5) tried a late shot of its own, but didn’t get it off in time.
“When they came to me, I was focused on scoring,” Huffman said. “I kind of hung on it, making sure I put it in because it was a late-game situation.”
Harper said the play was designed to put the ball in Adams’ hands and let him figure out the best way to get a basket.
“He’s just a good basketball player,” Harper said. “He’s got a good feel. Early, he probably would’ve taken that shot, but he trusts Huffman. That says a lot. We were just going to get it in his hands and let him play. He read what was open and made the right play.”
What to know
—Huffman, a 6-foot-11 transfer from North Carolina, finished with a season-high 17 points and five rebounds. With no summer basketball and missing some time in the preseason because of COVID-19 protocols, he struggled with conditioning early in the season. In the past three games, he has averaged 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
—Adams finished with 21 points in what Harper called maybe his best game of the year. He had eight rebounds, three assists and played 37 minutes. Jay Pal scored 10 points and passed out five assists.
—Ravel Moody led Tennessee State with 24 points and six rebounds.
Who said
—Huffman on the victory: “It’s always good to win. Seeing who we have coming up, we’ve got to keep getting better. We did some good things late. Coach’s big thing tonight is that for 40 minutes, we’ve got to give everything we have. If we focus on that, we’ll be great.
—Harper on Adams: “He let the game come to him. He made big plays. He was good for us on the defensive end.”
Next up
—After hosting Belmont on Saturday, JSU will visit Murray State on Thursday. Monday’s game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville was postponed.