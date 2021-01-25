JSU men: Huffman is first Gamecock since 2010 to win multiple OVC honors in one week

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman pulled down two honors from the Ohio Valley Conference this week.
The league's sports information directors voted the 6-foot-10 senior as the OVC"s player of the week and newcomer of the week. This is the second time he has been named newcomer of the week.
In wins over Austin Peay and Murray State, Huffman had 36 points, 12 rebounds and eight dunks. He had 16 points in JSU's 85-82 win at Murray State, which was the team's first at CFSB Center.
Then in a win over Austin Peay, the North Carolina transfer had a career-high 20 points and seven slam dunks.
The last JSU player to win more than one OVC honor in the same week was Trent Marshall on Jan. 11, 2010, when he was player of the week and newcomer of the week.
JSU (10-5, 6-3 OVC) will host Morehead State on Thursday.