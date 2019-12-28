JSU men: Hot shooting Gamecocks blaze past Carver College in non-conference tune-up

JACKSONVILLE — Carver College scored the first two points against Jacksonville State, but the Gamecocks scored the next 11 and kept on rolling.
A Saturday afternoon 120-56 drubbing got the Gamecocks a win in their final non-conference tune-up of the year against Carver, an opponent out of the National Christian College Athletic Association who came in with a 1-14 record.
“These games, some guys can get selfish, but we weren’t,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “We shared the ball and tried to make the right plays on the offensive end.”
The Gamecocks hit 12-of-16 shots from behind the arc in the first half to blaze their way to a huge lead, led by De’Torrion Ware.
Ware hit his first six from 3-point range in that opening half, then nailed a seventh as the Gamecocks cooled off from deep in the second to set a new career-high in 3s made and points scored, eventually finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds. Ware scored 20 in two separate games last season for his previous career best.
“I saw two go in, and I just started feeling good,” Ware said. “My teammates were finding me, and I just kept getting open shots from their penetration. I just made them.”
After going into the break ahead 67-38, JSU made just 2-of-13 from deep in the second half, but widened their gap with easier shots and tighter defense, holding the Cougars to just 18 points after the break.
Despite a 75-53 loss to the SEC’s Tennessee Volunteers last week, the Gamecocks finished the non-conference schedule winning three of their last four to get to 5-8, gaining steam after a 2-7 start.
“A lot of team’s may doubt us from losing a few previous games,” Ware said. “We want to go in and show what we can really do.”
Five to know
—A host of Gamecocks were secondary offensive threats on Ware’s incendiary night. Martin Roub and Elias Harden scored 14 apiece, while Harden pulled down 11 rebounds to tally his first double-double. Ty Hudson scored 12 and Derek St. Hilaire 10. Marek Welsch didn’t score, but dished out eight assists.
—The Gamecocks out-rebounded Carver 50-29, including 17-7 on the offensive end.
—The large JSU offensive output was no surprise considering the competition. Carver allowed 97.2 points a contest before the game and that average rose Saturday.
—The win sends JSU into OVC play with a 5-8 record. Last season’s Gamecocks lost just eight games all of last regular season, entering the postseason with a 23-8 record.
—Carver’s Antonio Gardner led the Cougars with 12, knocking down 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Who said
—Harper on Ware’s night: “That’s who he is. He’s a shot-maker. I’ll give him a lot of credit. He really stood out to me when we came back to practice Thursday. You could tell he’d really been in the gym working, and it carried over to today.”
—Harper on the JSU offense: “We’ve got some guys who can make shots, but we’ll face a little bit more of a test Thursday night though.”
What's next
—Jacksonville State begins its conference slate with two straight on the road. JSU will face Morehead State on Thursday before playing Eastern Kentucky next Saturday. The Gamecocks open their home OVC slate Jan. 9 against reigning OVC champion Murray State.