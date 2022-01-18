JSU men: Henry's dunk seals Gamecocks' sixth straight win

Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team came through with the game on the line Tuesday night in an 86-81 win over Central Arkansas at Farris Center in Conway, Ark.
With the contest knotted at 81-81, Kayne Henry slammed home a dunk off a feed from Darian Adams with three seconds to play, giving the Gamecocks their sixth straight victory.
Henry was fouled on the play and converted the free throw for an 84-81 advantage. After a Bears’ turnover, Jalen Finch closed the game out with two made free throws.
The Gamecocks improved to 4-0 in ASUN Conference play and are tied atop the West Division with Bellarmine. The Gamecocks return home Saturday to face Florida Gulf Coast at 4 p.m., before hosting Bellarmine on Monday at 6 p.m.
Four to know
—Six Gamecocks scored in double figures in the win over Central Arkansas. Demaree King canned six 3-pointers and led the team with 20 points. Henry had 16, Finch 14, Jalen Gibbs 11, Adams 10 and Brandon Huffman 10.
—Finch and Adams tied for the team lead in assists with six. Adams led the team with seven rebounds. King had a team-high three steals, and Huffman blocked three shots.
—JSU shot the ball well in all three phases. They made 52.5 percent of their shots from the floor, 48 percent from 3-point range and 85.7 percent from the free throw line.
—The Gamecocks outrebounded the Bears 39-29, but were nearly undone by 20 turnovers.